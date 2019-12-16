Godfrey Gao given simple send-off in Taipei funeral by family and girlfriend Bella Su

Godfrey Gao would have wanted his funeral service to be simple and dignified.

The Taiwan-born Canadian actor-model, who has been described by friends as down to earth, got exactly that send-off on Sunday (Dec 15) when he was cremated in Taipei.

He died on Nov 27 at age 35 when he collapsed during the filming of Chinese sports reality show Chase Me in Ningbo.

His agency said Gao was suffering from a flu during the shoot, and he reportedly had worked 17 hours straight before he stumbled during a run.

On Sunday, a video from Apple Daily shows his two brothers turning up at a funeral parlour, with one of them holding an urn.

There is also footage of the casket being taken inside the hall, and the arrival of Gao's girlfriend Bella Su, 22, a student.

He reportedly was going to propose to her on Nov 28.

Apart from the monks and reporters, there are not many other people seen in the video.

After the cremation, Gao's ashes were taken to a cemetery.

On Sunday, his close friend James Mao also posted a video to honour Gao, who was slated to be a groomsman at Mao's recent wedding.

"He has always been a ray of sunshine and he wouldn't want his family or friends to drown in sorrow," Mao, a former basketball star, wrote in the video.

Related Story Godfrey Gao's friends make sure his dad is not lonely during festive period

"Godfrey would want all of us to live every day to the fullest with a positive aptitude, and carry on his spirit and legacy.

"The beautiful thing about memories is that you can carry them wherever you go.

"There is always going to be piece of him in all of us," he noted.

Gao's death has sparked debate about whether the producers of reality shows demand too much from celebrity participants in a bid to get higher ratings.

The producers of Chase Me have apologised to Gao's family and axed the show.

The spotlight has also fallen on whether there are qualified medical personnel and resources on the sets of such shows.