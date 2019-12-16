Godfrey Gao given simple send-off in Taipei funeral by family and girlfriend Bella Su

Actor-model Godfrey Gao died on Nov 27 when he collapsed during the filming of a Chinese sports reality show.
Actor-model Godfrey Gao died on Nov 27 when he collapsed during the filming of a Chinese sports reality show.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
45 min ago
kengfatt@sph.com.sg

Godfrey Gao would have wanted his funeral service to be simple and dignified.

The Taiwan-born Canadian actor-model, who has been described by friends as down to earth, got exactly that send-off on Sunday (Dec 15) when he was cremated in Taipei.

He died on Nov 27 at age 35 when he collapsed during the filming of Chinese sports reality show Chase Me in Ningbo.

His agency said Gao was suffering from a flu during the shoot, and he reportedly had worked 17 hours straight before he stumbled during a run.

On Sunday, a video from Apple Daily shows his two brothers turning up at a funeral parlour, with one of them holding an urn.

There is also footage of the casket being taken inside the hall, and the arrival of Gao's girlfriend Bella Su, 22, a student.

He reportedly was going to propose to her on Nov 28.

Apart from the monks and reporters, there are not many other people seen in the video.

After the cremation, Gao's ashes were taken to a cemetery.

On Sunday, his close friend James Mao also posted a video to honour Gao, who was slated to be a groomsman at Mao's recent wedding.

As his loyal and caring fans, we loved Godfrey for his charming looks and humble attitude, a glowing superstar in every movie, drama, event, or photoshoot that he appeared in. To his parents, Godfrey was a loving son who took his family on trips and included them in his work and lifestyle. As his friends, we were also naturally drawn to love him, but for his genuine character, his kindness, his generosity, but mostly his personality, which we saw so many angles of during his 35 years on this earth. He could be goofy yet so dreamy at the same time, I’m not sure how. Any gathering we had that he showed up to, ultimately upgraded our coolness factor to another level. This video shows just a portion of the friendships built because of him, from Vancouver to Taipei to Shanghai. Thank you to everyone that helped cherish this moment as a tribute to our beloved homie. We will continue to carry on his legacy, and remember the good times this angel blessed us with. It’s not goodbye when you know you will see each other again one day. #godfreygao #restinHeaven #高飛 #天堂見
View this post on Instagram

As his loyal and caring fans, we loved Godfrey for his charming looks and humble attitude, a glowing superstar in every movie, drama, event, or photoshoot that he appeared in. To his parents, Godfrey was a loving son who took his family on trips and included them in his work and lifestyle. As his friends, we were also naturally drawn to love him, but for his genuine character, his kindness, his generosity, but mostly his personality, which we saw so many angles of during his 35 years on this earth. He could be goofy yet so dreamy at the same time, I’m not sure how. Any gathering we had that he showed up to, ultimately upgraded our coolness factor to another level. This video shows just a portion of the friendships built because of him, from Vancouver to Taipei to Shanghai. Thank you to everyone that helped cherish this moment as a tribute to our beloved homie. We will continue to carry on his legacy, and remember the good times this angel blessed us with. It’s not goodbye when you know you will see each other again one day. #godfreygao #restinHeaven #高飛 #天堂見

A post shared by 毛加恩 James Mao (@maomao31) on

"He has always been a ray of sunshine and he wouldn't want his family or friends to drown in sorrow," Mao, a former basketball star, wrote in the video.

 
 

"Godfrey would want all of us to live every day to the fullest with a positive aptitude, and carry on his spirit and legacy.

"The beautiful thing about memories is that you can carry them wherever you go.

"There is always going to be piece of him in all of us," he noted.

Gao's death has sparked debate about whether the producers of reality shows demand too much from celebrity participants in a bid to get higher ratings.

The producers of Chase Me have apologised to Gao's family and axed the show.

The spotlight has also fallen on whether there are qualified medical personnel and resources on the sets of such shows.

Topics: 

Branded Content