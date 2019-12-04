Actor-model Godfrey Gao was planning to propose to girlfriend on Nov 28, the day after his death, says friend

Actor Godfray Gao (left) was planning to propose to his girlfriend Bella Su (right) on Nov 28, his good friend Darren Jiang has revealed on social media.
TV personality Darren Jiang (left) and model-actor Godfrey Gao (right).
Actor-model Godfrey Gao was not only slated to be a groomsman at a friend's wedding but was also reportedly looking forward to a wedding of his own.

Gao, 35, was planning to propose to his girlfriend Bella Su on Nov 28, his good friend Darren Jiang has revealed on social media. But Gao died just the day before, on Nov 27, after collapsing while filming a reality show in Zhejiang, China.

Jiang, a television personality, uploaded on Instagram and Weibo a 22-minute clip titled A Letter To My Brother G, along with a black-and-white photo of him and Gao in basketball apparel.

Jiang, 35, said in the video that Gao was planning a dinner on Nov 28 with both his and his girlfriend's families, with plans to propose to Su.

Jiang said he was in Europe a few days before Gao's death when the latter called and asked where he was. "By now, I finally found out why all of the sudden you were checking to see my location," he said. "Because you'd like me to be a witness with you at the two families' big joint dinner, as you are ready for a new life direction."

Jiang said that he cried when he learnt of Gao's death, and booked the first available train to China to see Gao for the last time.

Gao's body was sent back from China to Taiwan on Monday (Dec 2).

Jiang said he has been fortunate to spend time with Gao and his family the past few days. "We brought you home together and will cope with all of this in new ways," he wrote. He added: "I'm so proud and privileged to call you my brother for this lifetime and next."

The video clip was set to See You Again, a song performed by American rapper Wiz Khalifa and American singer Charlie Puth. It was a tribute to Fast And Furious actor Paul Walker, who died in a traffic accident in 2013.

給好兄弟G的一封信 A Letter to My Brother G @godfreygao -你們了解與不了解的我們。 希望大家去我的YouTube觀看22分鐘的完整版，https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ekv-ElNx_-Y。 中英文字幕在我的微博能夠找到。 希望這個世界上有更多的人能了解G是個怎樣的好人！一起為他祝福！ Please go to my YouTube channel to watch the 22 minutes video in its entirety. For subtitles and translations, pls check my weibo page at:DarrenJ蒋珅玮
