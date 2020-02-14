Coronavirus: American singer Khalid postpones Singapore concert

SINGAPORE - American R&B and pop singer Khalid has postponed his Singapore concert, originally scheduled to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26.

A press statement from organisers AEG Presents says the singer has deferred his Asian tour, which included stops in Jakarta, Manila and Kuala Lumpur, due to the advisories and travel restrictions in the region.

"Our highest priority remains the safety of Khalid's fans, his team and everyone who has been working on these concerts. Customers who have purchased tickets will receive refunds."

The rescheduled date is expected to be announced on the singer's website (www.khalidofficial.com).

Those who paid for tickets via credit card, except through SingPost, will automatically have their refunds credited back to their account within 14 business days .

Those purchased through SingPost, or paid with cash or Nets, have to go to the Singapore Sports Hub Box Office at Kallang Wave Mall with their physical tickets and photo identification between Feb 24 and March 8 for cash refunds.

The 21-year-old singer, whose real name is Khalid Donnel Robinson, released his United States chart-topping second album, Free Spirit, in 2019. He last performed in Singapore at Zepp @ Big Box in 2018.

He came to fame in 2016, when his debut single Location peaked at No. 16 in the US singles charts. He has since racked up several other hits, including Young Dumb & Broke (2017), Better (2018) and Talk (2019).

Other artistes who have cancelled or postponed their Singapore gigs because of the coronavirus outbreak include American pop group 98°, Hong Kong singer Miriam Yeung, K-pop group Winner and American saxophone player Kenny G.