K-pop sex video scandal: Singer Jung Joon-young arrested

Singer Jung Joon-young, who has been accused of filming 10 women in sex acts and sharing the videos, was arrested on Thursday (March 21) at 8.45pm KST (7.45pm Singapore time), according to South Korean media.

The media reports put an end to speculation that had been brewing since the 30-year-old turned up for a hearing in the morning.

Earlier on Thursday, Jung admitted to all the charges against him and said: "I bow my head in apology to the females who were victimised by my actions; to the females who suffered from... rumours online."

Jung had allegedly secretly taped videos of the women engaging in sex acts and shared them in a group chat with artists including Seungri, 28, and rock band FT Island's Choi Jong-hoon, 29.

A week ago, Jung was booked by police on charges of filming and disseminating sex videos, and announced his retirement from the entertainment industry.

Calling what he did "a very careless act worthy of criticism", he said at the time: "I kneel on my knees and want to apologise to the women in the videos who've faced the disgusting truth through this case and feel anger beyond disappointment and shock."

He was later questioned by police, who on March 18 said they were seeking an arrest warrant for him.

K-pop agencies such as YG Entertainment and FNC Entertainment have had their share prices badly affected by the recent scandal, which worsened with media reports of other allegations. Choi has been booked by police for offering a bribe, and Seungri has been booked for procuring prostitutes for VIP customers of his Burning Sun club.

On Monday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for an investigation into the scandal, saying it would be a "huge shock" if the "strong allegations of consent, backing and favours" for clubs by police and tax officials were true.