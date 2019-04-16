Blackpink's Lisa overtakes EXO's Chanyeol as most-followed K-pop idol on Instagram

SEOUL - Fans of Blackpink, in a war with followers of BTS for bragging rights, have won another battle.

Fresh from celebrating Blackpink's performance at the prestigious Coachella festival over the weekend in California, marking the first-ever showcase by a K-pop girl group, the fans can now revel in Lisa breaking another record.

The Blackpink singer has nudged out EXO's Chanyeol to become the most-followed K-pop idol on Instagram, taking only less than a year to be crowned after she set up her own account.

She has 17.5 million followers while he has 17.4 million.

Lisa's lead is expected to widen given the boost from Blackpink's new single Kill This Love - which is doing very well - and their American tour.

The other three Blackpink members are also represented in the top 10, with Jennie at No. 5 with 15.2 million followers.

Rose is at No.9 with 13.3 million followers while Jisoo occupies the No.10 spot with 12.8 million.

Here is the top 10 breakdown:

1. Lisa (Blackpink) - 17.5 million

2. Chanyeol (EXO) - 17.4 million

3. G-Dragon (BigBang) - 16.3 million

4. Sehun (EXO) - 15.9 million

5. Jennie (Blackpink) - 15.2 million

6. Baekhyun (EXO) - 14.7 million

7. Jackson (GOT7) - 13.3 million

8. Taeyeon (Girls' Generation) - 13.2 million

9. Rose - 13.3 million

10. Jisoo - 12.8 million