K-pop's Blackpink are the second most-followed group on Instagram

SEOUL - South Korean girl band Blackpink are the second most-followed group on Instagram, according to Korean entertainment website allkpop.

The number of followers on Blackpink's official Instagram account has surpassed 16 million and the K-pop idol group is outperformed by only English-Irish boyband One Direction, who have more than 17 million followers on Instagram.

Blackpink, who staged a sold-out concert in Singapore in February, scored another feat recently by making it to the cover of Billboard magazine's March edition.

The female quartet - comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose - is one of the most popular girl groups in K-pop currently.