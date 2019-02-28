Seungri to cooperate with police over drug, sex allegations

SEOUL • South Korean singer Seungri has expressed his willingness yesterday to fully cooperate with the police investigation into the allegations surrounding him - ranging from drugs to brokering prostitution.

"Seungri has told us he is truly sorry to everyone for all the issues that had been caused by him in the past month, and said he wishes to appear before the investigators as soon as possible to take drug tests and other related measures needed in the investigation," his management agency, YG Entertainment, said in an official statement.

The agency said it agreed with him and vowed to contact the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's special crime unit to deliver his message.

The 28-year-old megastar from K-pop group BigBang has had myriad accusations raised against him in the past month, which were triggered by a report of a customer being assaulted at the Burning Sun nightclub in Gangnam in Seoul. The singer was an executive director at the time of the alleged assault.

Some of the allegations that have been raised include the use of date-rape drugs at the club and the recent revelation that Seungri may have ordered his employees to procure sexual favours for his investors.

YG has denied that Seungri used drugs, although it did not comment on drug use by others in the club.

The agency says the accusation of sexual bribery is entirely false, claiming that the text messages that appeared in a recent media report have been fabricated.

In 2014, Seungri made headlines by crashing his Porsche into a Mercedes-Benz, injuring the driver of the Mercedes and himself along with damage to both vehicles. It happened four years after his bandmate Daesung caused a car crash that resulted in a person's death.

Other members of the boyband have also made headlines.

In 2017, T.O.P was given a suspended jail term for marijuana use. He was stripped of his status as a conscripted policeman after the sentence.

G-Dragon, the leader and the most popular member of the group, was found to have smoked marijuana in a police investigation that took place after an anonymous tip-off. The artist claimed to have mistaken the drug for a cigarette, and the investigators closed the case with a suspension of indictment.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK