Did BigBang singer Seungri inhale drug during visit to Hanoi bar in 2017?

SEOUL - BigBang singer Seungri is facing "explosions" in his life on two fronts.

Even as he denied claims of drug use and sex-for-favour allegations during questioning by South Korean police, he also has to fend off reports that he inhaled a drug called "happy balloon" during a visit to a Hanoi bar in 2017.

This claim, which was initially made by a Vietnamese media outlet, has prompted his management agency YG Entertainment to issue a statement to douse further speculation.

"After checking with the individual, we have learnt that this photo (of the bar visit) was taken at a questionable angle (making him seem like he was inhaling); furthermore, Seungri himself confirmed that he has never inhaled happy balloon.

"There is no way that Seungri would inhale a drug at such a public establishment," it noted.

On Thursday (Feb 28), the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said the 28-year-old singer had been questioned - and released after 81/2 hours - over reports of drug use and procuring prostitutes for potential foreign investors in his Burning Sun club.

Seungri had told reporters - "I apologise for causing trouble" - when he turned up for the questioning at around 9pm on Wednesday (Feb 27), reported The Korea Herald.

But his fans later received some good news when his legal representatives said: "According to the police, there were no issues with the first round of drug tests and (he) was tested negative."

Meanwhile, a reporter of a Korean cable channel, which said it had discovered Kakao Talk messages between a Burning Sun staff and Seungri over provision of sexual services to rich clients, refuted talk that the messages had been fabricated.

The authorities reportedly have also not seen the text-exchange evidence first-hand.