12 affordable weekend getaways from Singapore for a short beach holiday

For anyone thinking of a weekend getaway from Singapore sometime soon, this one’s for you. There are at least 12 gorgeous islands you can easily escape to for a couple of days or more.

There’s no need to worry about extended travel times eating into your limited weekend, and because of how near they are to Singapore, you’ll be able to make the most out of your time when you visit these places.

Great for couples, families or friends looking to holiday together, take your pick of one of these 12 islands, and set a date ahead of time to enjoy better prices and deals on your bookings.

In this article:

Lazarus Island, Singapore

Batam, Indonesia

Bintan, Indonesia

Langkawi, Malaysia

Krabi, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand

Koh Samui, Thailand

Pulau Bawah, Indonesia

Koh Lipe, Thailand

Nikoi Private Island, Indonesia

Telunas Private Island, Indonesia

Cempedak Private Island, Indonesia

1. Lazarus Island, Singapore

Not keen on travelling too far just to get away and escape your daily routine for the weekend? Take a quick domestic ferry ride to the beautiful Lazarus Island where you can picnic by the beach, snorkel in crystal clear waters, kayak and more.

It’s a great option whether you're looking to make a simple day trip without actually leaving Singapore or enjoy an overnight stay with the beautiful stays and glamping tents at Tiny Away Escape and Into The Woods.