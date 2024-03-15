12 affordable weekend getaways from Singapore for a short beach holiday

For anyone thinking of a weekend getaway from Singapore sometime soon, this one’s for you. There are at least 12 gorgeous islands you can easily escape to for a couple of days or more.
There’s no need to worry about extended travel times eating into your limited weekend, and because of how near they are to Singapore, you’ll be able to make the most out of your time when you visit these places.
Great for couples, families or friends looking to holiday together, take your pick of one of these 12 islands, and set a date ahead of time to enjoy better prices and deals on your bookings.
In this article:
- Lazarus Island, Singapore
- Batam, Indonesia
- Bintan, Indonesia
- Langkawi, Malaysia
- Krabi, Thailand
- Phuket, Thailand
- Koh Samui, Thailand
- Pulau Bawah, Indonesia
- Koh Lipe, Thailand
- Nikoi Private Island, Indonesia
- Telunas Private Island, Indonesia
- Cempedak Private Island, Indonesia
Weekend getaway from Singapore: 12 islands to escape to
1. Lazarus Island, Singapore
Not keen on travelling too far just to get away and escape your daily routine for the weekend? Take a quick domestic ferry ride to the beautiful Lazarus Island where you can picnic by the beach, snorkel in crystal clear waters, kayak and more.
It’s a great option whether you're looking to make a simple day trip without actually leaving Singapore or enjoy an overnight stay with the beautiful stays and glamping tents at Tiny Away Escape and Into The Woods.
Getting there: Take a 20-minute ferry ride ($13 for a round-trip ticket) from Marina South Pier or a 15-minute high-speed boat ride ($25 for a round-trip ticket) from Sentosa Cove to Lazarus Island.
Where to stay:
-
Spend the night in a comfortable stay at Tiny Away Escape (from $284 per night)
- Experience glamping at the glamp tents by Into the Woods (from $380 per night)
Things to do:
- Snorkelling and swimming
- Nature walks through the walking trails
- Beach activities at Lazarus Sea Sports Centre (stand-up paddling, kayaking, floating yoga boards and more available)
Where to eat:
- Bring your own food for picnics, or have a barbeque at the BBQ pits.
- Enjoy microwavable ready-to-eat meals and ready-to-grill food items available at Sol by BDC convenience store (open from Friday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm).
2. Batam, Indonesia
Some of the best things about Batam include the delicious local food and the plethora of affordable spas and massages (get your hair and nails done here too!).
For those interested, there are fun activities and attractions available such as island-hopping tours, or Batam Miniature Park. Batam’s definitely one to put on the list, for a quick and affordable getaway from Singapore.
If you’re not keen on spending the night, consider booking a day-trip (from $26 on Klook) to easily explore Batam within a day.
Getting there: Take a 45 to 60 minute ferry ride from Harbourfront Terminal to Batam ($76 for a round-trip ticket via KKday and Klook).
Where to stay:
-
Aston Inn Gideon offers clean, classic and comfortable rooms for the budget-conscious traveller (from $40 per night on Trip.com and Agoda)
-
Stay in mountain view rooms and more at the wallet-friendly Turi Beach Resort (from $74 per night on Trip.com and Agoda)
-
Check into the elegant rooms at Four Points by Sheraton Batam (from $146 per night on Trip.com and Agoda)
- For something a little more luxurious, Montigo Resorts Nongsa awaits (from $233 per night on Trip.com and Agoda)
Things to do:
- Go island-hopping at islands like Ranoh Island
- Enjoy affordable spas and massages
- Shop at Nagoya Hill Shopping Mall
- Visit Batam Miniature Park
Where to eat:
-
Try the famous noodles at Mie Terempa’K
Address: Ruko Royal Sincom, Blk. D No.15 - 16, Tlk. Tering, Kec. Batam Kota, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29431, Indonesia
-
Sample flavourful Padang cuisine at Restoran Sederhana
Address: Jl. Imam Bondjol Komp. Windsor Central No.1 blok B, Lubuk Baja Kota, Kec. Lubuk Baja, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29432, Indonesia
-
Tuck into a hearty bowl of Indonesian meatball noodle soup at Warung Baso Priangan
Address: Komplek New Holiday Hotel, Jl. Imam Bonjol, Sungai Jodoh, Kec. Batu Ampar, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29543, Indonesia
-
Order interesting pizza varieties at Panties Pizza
Address: Grand Batam Mall, Jl. Pembangunan L3-39, Batu Selicin, Kec. Lubuk Baja, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29444, Indonesia
Travel essentials to book:
- Batam Fast ferry tickets ($76 for a round-trip ticket via KKday and Klook)
- Batam Private Car Charter (from $100)
- e-SIM Card (from $1.36 on KKday and Klook)
3. Bintan, Indonesia
Head to Bintan for a surprisingly picturesque holiday with plenty to see and do. Some great options to consider for your weekend itinerary include visiting the stunning Sand Dunes and Blue Lake.
Then make your way to the Crystal Lagoon for IG-worthy photo ops, go snorkelling, island-hopping and even firefly-spotting – this island has almost everything you’ll need for the perfect island getaway.
Getting there: Take a 45-minute ferry ride from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal (from $57 for a one-way trip)
Where to stay:
Things to do:
- Visit the Sand Dunes and picturesque Blue Lake
- Meet the animals at Bintan Safari Lagoi & Eco Farm
- Spend a fun day at Chill Cove in Treasure Bay Bintan
- Go snorkelling and island-hopping
- Spot the fireflies on a mangrove tour
Where to eat:
-
Enjoy a seafood dinner at the popular Kelong Seafood Restaurant
Address: Nirwana Gardens Resorts, Jalan Panglima Pantar, Sebong Lagoi, Kec. Tlk. Sebong, Kabupaten Bintan, Kepulauan Riau 29152, Indonesia
-
Find affordable and delicious local eats at Pujasera Food Centre
Address: Sebong Lagoi, Teluk Sebong, Bintan Regency, Riau Islands 29152, Indonesia
-
Try a local delicacy in the form of unique fried chicken at Bude Nino Ayam Presto
Address: Jl. Pantai Trikora No.KM 39, Tlk. Bakau, Kec. Gn. Kijang, Kabupaten Bintan, Kepulauan Riau 29215, Indonesia
Travel essentials to book:
- Bintan Resorts Ferry (from $57 for a one-way trip)
- Bintan Private Car Charter (from $90)
- e-SIM Card (from $1.36 on KKday and Klook)
4. Langkawi, Malaysia
Take a quick flight to Langkawi, and you’ll find that there’s plenty of fun things to do here. Apart from the duty-free shopping available, Langkawi also offers great beaches, and much more.
Visit the iconic Langkawi Skybridge, take a hike up Seven Wells Waterfall, go island-hopping, have fun at a Batik workshop, or meet the animals at Langkawi Wildlife Park. The options are almost endless, simply take your pick and start building the itinerary for your Langkawi weekend getaway.
Getting there: Take a one and a half hour flight from Singapore to Langkawi (from $73 for a one-way flight)
Where to stay:
-
Check into an affordable, bright and cosy stay at Lot 33 Boutique Hotel (from $49 on Trip.com and Agoda)
-
Have a good night’s rest or more in the chic rooms at Dayang Bay Resort Langkawi (from $69 on Trip.com and Agoda)
- Enjoy the beautiful views from your room’s balcony at Aloft Langkawi Pantai Tengah (from $155 on Trip.com and Agoda)
Things to do:
- Go on an immersive and multi-sensory adventure at Dreamforest Langkawi
- Get a birdseye view of Langkawi from the Langkawi Skycab Cable Car
- Visit the animals at Langkawi Wildlife Park
- Go island-hopping around Langkawi’s popular islands
- Play paintball, go horse-riding or do some archery at Langkawi Adventure & Xtreme Park
Where to eat:
-
Tuck into a scrumptious Malaysian high tea for two at Paloh Restaurant & Bar
Address: Temple Tree Resort Langkawi, Lot 1053, Jalan Pantai Chenang, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
-
Take in the glittering waterfront views with your seafood dinner at Kapal Layar Restaurant
Address: 2187, Telok Nibong, Jalan Pantai Kok, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
Travel essentials to book:
- Langkawi Private Car Charter (from $44.99)
- e-SIM Card (from $1.36 on KKday and Klook)
5. Krabi, Thailand
Clear turquoise waters, limestone cliffs, hidden beaches and more, make your way to Krabi if you’re looking for a beautiful escape into nature. It’s especially great for adrenaline junkies with rock climbing, white water rafting, ATVs and more activities available.
You can also spend some time with elephants at an elephant shelter, hang out at the hot springs, go snorkelling and island-hopping too.
Getting there: Take a one and a half hour flight from Singapore to Krabi (from $82 for a one-way flight)
Where to stay:
-
Enjoy the beautiful and modern pool access rooms at Sea Seeker Krabi Resort (from $59 on Trip.com and Agoda)
-
Step into a rustic stay with all the comforts of home at Tinidee Hideaway Tonsai Beach Krabi (from $137 on Trip.com and Agoda)
- Book a spacious and stylish stay at Varana Hotel Krabi (from $249 on Trip.com and Agoda)
Things to do:
- Spend some time with the elephants at Krabi Elephant Shelter
- Visit the Tiger Cave Temple, Krabi Emerald Pool and the hot springs
- Go white water rafting, ride ATVs and more
- Spend the day snorkelling and island-hopping
- Take a rock climbing course at Railay Beach
Where to eat:
-
Try some of the best local food at Ruen Mai Restaurant
Address: 117 Sai Thai, Mueang Krabi District, Krabi 81000, Thailand
-
Explore the different street food and bites available at Chao Fah Night Market
Address: 7 Khongkha Rd, Pak Nam, Mueang Krabi District, Krabi 81000, Thailand
-
Order and dine on fresh seafood at Lae Lay Grill
Address: 89 หมู่ 3 อ่าวนาง Mueang Krabi District, Krabi 81180, Thailand
Travel essentials to book:
- Krabi Private Car Charter (from $93.25)
- e-SIM Card (from $1.36 on KKday and Klook)
6. Phuket, Thailand
For travellers looking forward to vibrant nightlife, cultural explorations, or simply craving some time by the beach, Phuket has it all. Explore the sights and visit places like the Big Buddha Phuket and Promthep Cape Viewpoint, or head to Bangla Road at Patong Beach for street food and bars.
Don’t forget to make your way to Old Phuket Town to explore the heritage of the area, and go cafe-hopping. For those who love to shop, there are plenty of great night markets around this iconic Thai island to spend your baht at.
Getting there: Take a one hour and 45 minute flight from Singapore to Phuket (from $72 for a one-way flight)
Where to stay:
-
Stay at the affordable, colourful and bright rooms at Homa Phuket Town (from $89 on Trip.com and Agoda)
-
Take a peek at the stylish ocean view rooms at Andamantra Resort and Villa Phuket (from $106 on Trip.com and Agoda)
- Soak in a tub with glorious views in a wood-accented room at Kalima Resort & Spa (from $535 on Trip.com and Agoda)
Things to do:
- Go on an island-hopping tour of the Similan Islands
- Visit the iconic Big Buddha, bathe and elephant and more on a Phuket Experience Tour
- Have zipline adventure at Hanuman World
- Take in the dazzling colours and entertainment at Carnival Magic Phuket
- Make a splash at Andamana Phuket Waterpark
Where to eat:
-
Buffet lovers will enjoy the spread at You&I Premium Suki Buffet
Address: ชั้น 3 โซนธนาคาร เลขที่ 199 หมู่ที่ 4, Wichit, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000, Thailand
-
Have a Michelin Green Star experience at Jampa Restaurant
Address: 46, The Community House, 6 Tri Vananda, Thep Krasatti, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand
-
You can’t go wrong with a seafood lunch or dinner at Trisara Phuket
Address: 60 Cherngtalay 1 Srisoonthorn Road Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand
Travel essentials to book:
- Phuket Private Car Charter (from $93.25)
- e-SIM Card (from $1.36 on KKday and Klook)
7. Koh Samui, Thailand
If you’ve never had the chance to explore any Thai national marine park, this is a good opportunity to do so. It’s quite an unforgettable experience to zip around on the wide open ocean and visit different islands along the way.
At Koh Samui, you’ll get to do just that, and immerse yourself in a variety of nature and wellness activities from looking out for pink dolphins, to catching the sunrise while doing stand up paddleboard yoga.
Getting there: Take a one hour and 45 minute flight from Singapore to Koh Samui (from $463 for direct flights, from $247 for connecting flights with one layover)
Where to stay:
-
Stay in a no-frills, classic Thai room at First Bungalow Beach Resort (from $89 on Trip.com and Agoda)
-
Sleep in spacious and elegant rooms with pool access at White Sand Samui Resort (from $137 on Trip.com and Agoda)
- Enjoy the best of being on the beachfront at Sheraton Samui Resort (from $288 on Trip.com and Agoda)
Things to do:
- Go on a pink dolphin-watching and snorkelling tour
- Get up close and feed the Samui elephants
- Experience the stunning natural beauty of Angthong National Marine Park
- Have fun on a jungle safari tour
- Take in the sunrise with stand up paddleboard yoga
Where to eat:
-
Delight in afternoon tea with views of the ocean at The Library Koh Samui
Address: 14 หาดเฉวง 1 ตำบล บ่อผุด Tambon Bo Put, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84320, Thailand
-
Order a delicious pineapple fried rice at Smile House Restaurant
Address: 93 Moo 1, Fisherman's Village Koh Samui, 84320, Thailand
Travel essentials to book:
- Koh Samui Airport Transfer (from $13.55)
- e-SIM Card (from $1.36 on KKday and Klook)
8. Pulau Bawah, Indonesia
If you’re really looking to get away to an almost undiscovered locale, then Pulau Bawah might be just what you’re looking for. This private island with its gorgeous overwater villas is a treat to holiday at.
They provide an extensive selection of curated activities to indulge in, apart from the usual things one would expect at an island vacation.
This includes wine tastings, whisky and chocolate pairings, stargazing, daily movement classes and much more – giving you the bang for your buck when you book a stay here.
Getting there: Take a 30-minute ferry ride from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal to Batam, then take a 75-minute seaplane flight to the resort (from $950 for the door-to-door transfer fee from Singapore to Bawah Reserve)
Where to stay:
- Choose from tented garden suites and overwater bungalows to treehouse lodges and infinity pool villas at Bawah Reserve (from $2,531)
Things to do:
Perfect for scuba divers, Bawah Reserve is a scuba diver’s paradise and has its own 5-star PADI Dive Center. You can also go snorkelling, enjoy daily movement classes, go on a permaculture tour, stargazing, take a cooking class and participate in the workshops available on-site.
Where to eat:
There are four restaurants and bars in total on the private island, each providing a distinctive fusion of Indonesian and Mediterranean flavours, while also using fresh local ingredients.
Travel essentials to book:
9. Koh Lipe, Thailand
Koh Lipe is one of those places you might find yourself coming back to over, and over again. It’s a tiny island that’s walkable from one end to the other and showcases stunning crystal-clear waters teeming with corals and marine life.
There are three main beaches, Pattaya Beach, Sunrise Beach and Sunset Beach, and you can go snorkelling into the waters directly from these beaches. (The best beach to snorkel from is Sunrise Beach.)
For food and shopping head to the Koh Lipe Walking Street and check out the cafes, boutique stores, and eateries. Once here, you can look forward to relaxing and fully enjoying the island life, as well as going island-hopping, snorkelling and diving – for those looking forward to underwater adventures.
Getting there: Take a one-and-a-half-hour flight from Singapore to Langkawi (from $73 for a one-way flight), then take a one-hour ferry ride from Langkawi to Koh Lipe (from $45.55 for a one-way ferry ticket)
Where to stay:
Things to do:
- Island hop and snorkel around neighbouring islands
- Have a scuba diving adventure at the reefs
- Take a yoga class on the beach
- Take a quick boat over to Koh Adang and trek up to Adang Viewpoint
- Go fishing and squid fishing in the Andaman Sea
- Shop the little boutique stores at Koh Lipe Walking Street
Where to eat:
-
Dig into delicious smoothie bowls and wholesome mains at Elephant Koh Lipe
Address: 358, Koh Lipe, Walking St, Tambon Ko Tarutao, Koh Lipe, Satun 91000, Thailand
-
A popular favourite for many years, dine at Papaya Mom Koh Lipe
Address: Walking St, Ko Tarutao, Mueang Satun District, Satun 91000, Thailand
-
Find top-notch cafe fare at Mojo Cafe & Bistro
Address: 357, Tambon Ko Lipe, Mueang Satun District, Satun 91000, Thailand
Travel essentials to book:
- Ferry Transfer between Langkawi and Koh Lipe (from $45.55 for a one-way ferry ticket)
- e-SIM Card (from $1.36 on KKday and Klook)
10. Nikoi Private Island, Indonesia
Nikoi Island is a luxurious private island with gorgeous beaches and waters. Here you'll find a unique travel experience specially curated for you. Live the simple island life for a weekend here, while enjoying the finer things in life, as well as the thoughtful activities provided by the resort.
Getting there: Take a one-hour ferry ride from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal to Bintan Ferry Terminal (from $57 for a one-way ferry trip). Then take a one-hour car ride across Bintan, followed by a 20-minute speed boat ride to Nikoi Island (from $48 per child and $95 per adult for a round-trip transfer via car and speed boat)
Where to stay:
- Nikoi Villas (from $390 for a one-bedroom beach house)
Things to do:
At Nikoi Island, they have a variety of “Land” and “Sea” activities for guests to enjoy. Think rock climbing, ziplining, movie screenings and cooking classes, as well as swimming, snorkelling, fishing, kayaking, windsurfing and more.
Where to eat:
There are two restaurants onsite, the main restaurant and Restaurant Biru. Depending on what you’re in the mood for, the main restaurant serves mostly Indonesian fare, while Restaurant Biru has a mediterranean menu. Private dining on the beach, the balcony in your villa or picnics are also available upon request.
Travel essentials to book:
11. Telunas Private Island, Indonesia
With its beautiful overwater villas, Telunas Private Island is a serene holiday destination for those looking for a scenic and affordable private getaway. Here, everything is prepared for you, with fun activities available, alongside specially planned things to do like complimentary pottery workshops and jungle waterfall hikes.
Getting there: Take a 45 to 60-minute ferry ride from Harbourfront Terminal to Sekupang Ferry Terminal in Batam ($76 for a round-trip ticket via KKday and Klook). Then take a one-hour boat transfer from Batam to Telunas Island (transfer to be arranged for Telunas guests)
Where to stay:
- Enjoy the spectacular Overwater Villas at Telunas Resorts (from $349)
Things to do:
You’ll find the usual activities available here, from kayaking to stand-up paddleboarding and more. What’s special are the complimentary special activities planned daily that include a local village tour, cooking demos, pottery workshops, jungle waterfall hikes and fishing from the jetty.
Where to eat:
At Telunas Private Island, what you’ll experience is a selection of meal plans providing three meals a day with different entrees to choose from. They pay special attention to the cuisine prepared with a fusion of Indonesian and Western flavours, and special options such as candlelight dinners and poolside dinner galas are available too.
Travel essentials to book:
12. Cempedak Private Island, Indonesia
Cempedak Private Island is an adults-only eco-resort where you’re meant to do nothing but truly relax and enjoy the island luxuries available. Spend your time exploring the island, check out the walking trails and rock pools, or have fun with the water activities available, and make sure to complete your stay with a visit to the spa before you leave.
Getting there: Take a one-hour ferry ride from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal to Bintan Ferry Terminal (from $57 for a one-way ferry trip). Then take a one-hour car ride across Bintan, followed by a 30-minute speed boat ride to Cempedak Island ($95 per adult for a round-trip transfer via car and speedboat)
Where to stay:
- Cempedak Beach Villas (from $475)
Things to do:
You can look forward to rock climbing, exploring the walking trails and rock pools, playing tennis, swimming, snorkelling, fishing, windsurfing, and spa facilities on-site too.
Where to eat:
There’s one main restaurant on Cempedak Private Island where the food comes from, but guests can dine in different spaces such as the tree-shaded dining pods. Picnic hampers can also be ordered if you’d like to picnic at one of the neighbouring islands.