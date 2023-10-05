New sea sports centre, convenience store and glamping tents opening on Lazarus Island

SINGAPORE – Sunseekers heading to Lazarus Island will soon enjoy new facilities like a convenience store, a sea sports centre and nine glamping units that aim to preserve its rustic charm while offering more options to visitors.

Fans of water sports can choose from a raft of non-motorised water activities on offer at the Lazarus Sea Sports Centre from next week, including stand-up paddling, kayaking and floating yoga boards. The centre will be run by water sports operator Camelot.

The Sentosa Development Corp, in a statement on Thursday, said the facilities are part of efforts to promote rustic adventures on the Southern Islands but with a “light touch”.

Earlier in April 2023, a bicycle rental kiosk and five short-term accommodation units called the Tiny Escape opened on Lazarus, which is linked to the islands of Seringat, St John’s and Kias.

Water sports activities will be centred around a single launching zone for watercraft, said the statement. The aim is to ensure that the seabed around the island does not bear the brunt of leisure activities, it added.

With the opening of the convenience store Sol by Bespoke Dining Club, visitors to the island will no more need to lug around with them bottles of water and bags of food. The store stocks groceries like ready-to-grill food items and microwaveable ready-to-eat meals, among other things.

It will also sell locally sourced produce like seafood from offshore fisheries, and herbs and vegetables from hydroponic and vertical farms in Singapore.