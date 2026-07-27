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Choose between affordable and luxury options, with prices starting from $67 per night

If you’re looking for a nearby beach getaway, consider Bintan. Here is a guide to some of the best resorts on Bintan island.

Bintan is a popular travel destination for Singaporeans for many reasons - one of them being that it’s an affordable weekend getaway from Singapore with plenty to see and do.

Whether you’re travelling there for a short beach holiday or longer vacation, you’ll want to pick the perfect stay. There are many great resorts to choose from - especially around the popular Treasure Bay, Trikora Beach, and Lagoi areas.

If you’re not too sure which resort to book, here’s a handy list of the best resorts in Bintan for a romantic couple vacation, or fun family-friendly getaway. Don’t forget to book your stay in advance to enjoy better prices and deals on your booking too.

In this article

Travel essentials for Bintan

Best resorts in Bintan for couples

Best resorts in Bintan for families

Disclaimer: Hotel rates are evaluated and compared three months in advance across hotel booking platforms, as of Jul 17, 2026. Room rates are subject to change depending on room and seasonal availability.

Travel essentials for Bintan

Before we dive into the best resorts in Bintan for couples and families, here is a handy list of travel essentials to prepare for your trip to make your island getaway more convenient and comfortable.

Best resorts in Bintan for couples

From private beaches and cosy rooms with unparalleled ocean views to snazzy bars and poolside lounges, these resorts in Bintan provide the perfect backdrop for creating beautiful memories together.

Bintan Exotica Resort By Waringin Hospitality, from $67 per night

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PHOTOS: TRIP.COM

Address: Jl Bathin Mohammad Ali Km 58, Kampung Sialang, Berakit, Teluk Sebong, Bintan Regency, Riau Islands 29151, Indonesia

Create unforgettable memories with your favourite person in one of the unique treehouse resort rooms at Bintan Exotica Resort by Waringin Hospitality.

Located conveniently in the city center where there’s plenty to explore and discover, this charming and rustic resort also sits just steps away from the beautiful Trikora Beach - which you’ll be able to see from their sparkling infinity pool.

Book Now at Trip.com

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The ANMON Resort Bintan, from $144 per night

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PHOTOS: TRIP.COM

Address: 586J+8C Kawasan Pariwisata, Jalan Raja Haji Fisabililah No.88, Sebong Lagoi, Teluk Sebong, Bintan Regency, Riau Islands 29155, Indonesia

Want to feel like you’re camping but still enjoy luxurious hotel amenities? Book a stay at this glamping-inspired four-star resort located just minutes away from Treasure Bay Bintan and Bandar Bentan Telani Ferry Terminal.

Enjoy a romantic couple’s massage at their spa, take a dip in their beautiful outdoor pool, or simply relax in your fully air-conditioned “tent” room - which also comes with a private furnished patio.

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Roka Resort, from $115 per night

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PHOTOS: TRIP.COM

Address: Jl. Hamidi, RT.005/RW.003, Pengudang, Kec. Tlk. Sebong, Kabupaten Bintan, Kepulauan Riau 21952, Indonesia

If you’re looking for a place to enjoy some quality alone time with your sweetheart, check out Roka Resort - a gorgeous adults-only beachfront resort with a touch of traditional Indonesian charm.

Take a romantic stroll around the beautiful resort grounds, catch the sunset at the beach just steps away, have a cosy night in your comfortable room, or grab a drink by the poolside lounge - there’s always something to do here.

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Natra Bintan, A Tribute Portfolio Resort, from $200 per night

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PHOTOS: TRIP.COM

Address: Jalan Raya Haji Km 01 Kawasan Pariwisata, Sebong Lagoi, Bintan Island, Riau Islands 29152, Indonesia

Take your glamping experience to the next level with Natra Bintan, A Tribute Portfolio Resort. The hotel property showcases a tasteful safari theme and features minimalist and elegant rooms.

They come with a private patio with gorgeous views of either the garden or the lagoon for some romantic moments with your partner. The resort also overlooks the breathtaking Crystal Lagoon - Southeast Asia’s first man-made seawater lagoon.

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The Kelong Trikora Resort, from $133 per night

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PHOTOS: TRIP.COM

Address: Jl. Wisata Bahari Jl. Pantai No.KM 32, Kawal, Kec. Gn. Kijang, Kabupaten Bintan, Kepulauan Riau 29153, Indonesia

For those looking for a simple and tranquil getaway, you’ll have to check out The Kelong Trikora Resort. With only ten clean and comfortable rooms in this resort, you’ll get to enjoy a truly peaceful and private environment with your significant other during your time here.

Located just a twelve-minute drive from the beautiful Trikora Beach, you’ll also be able to explore the nearby areas easily and go for a little adventure.

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The Sanchaya, from $730 per night

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PHOTOS: TRIP.COM

Address: Lagoi Bay, Jalan Gurindam Duabelas, Plot 5, Sebong Lagoi, Kec. Tlk. Sebong, Kabupaten Bintan, Kepulauan Riau 29155, Indonesia

Seamlessly combining rustic charm with modern elegance, The Sanchaya is a luxurious five-star resort in Bintan for those who are looking to indulge and treat themselves to a stunning stay.

Sitting just minutes away from the gorgeous Lagoi Bay Lake and Lagoi Bay Beach, there’s never a dull moment at this beautiful resort. You’ll find a wide variety of amenities from restaurants, bars, and lounges to private beach areas, a 24-hour gym, spa amenities and more.

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HOMM Laguna Bintan, from $155 per night

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Address: Laguna Bintan Resorts, Jalan Teluk Berembang, Pulau Bintan, Teluk Sebong, Bintan Regency, Riau Islands 29151, Indonesia

HOMM Laguna Bintan is a great place to consider for couples who want a relaxing and laid-back stay. It has comfortable rooms with bathtubs to relax in and lovely sea views from the balcony.

This resort also houses a full-service spa, 24-hour gym, and a selection of bars and restaurants to visit for a romantic date night. It has a private beach that is great for taking leisurely strolls, having a drink, or even just taking in the sunset.

The property is located just a short distance from the ferry terminal and located right next to a golf course.

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Best resorts in Bintan for families

When it comes to booking the perfect family-friendly resort for your family holiday in Bintan, look out for rooms with the option to add extra beds so everyone is able to sleep comfortably - if you’re not planning to book multiple rooms.

You can also look out for a variety of kid-friendly amenities such as swimming pools, outdoor activities like bicycle rentals, kids’ clubs and even babysitting services.

One of A Kind Resort at Trikora Beach, from $103 per night

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PHOTOS: TRIP.COM

Address: Pantai Trikora 3, Malang Rapat, Kec. Gn. Kijang, Kabupaten Bintan, Kepulauan Riau 29151, Indonesia

One of A Kind Resort at Trikora Beach features unique teepee-inspired villas that are luxurious and relaxing with a warm and inviting aesthetic. The villas come equipped with a bathtub and a lovely private plunge pool.

Located just a three-minute drive from Trikora Beach and seven minutes from Santa Maria Cave, there’s much to discover and experience nearby with your family if you decide to venture out.

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Banyan Tree Bintan, from $464 per night

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Address: Laguna Bintan Resort, Jalan Teluk Berembang, Sebong Lagoi, Kec. Tlk. Sebong, Kabupaten Bintan, Kepulauan Riau 29155, Indonesia

Treat the family to a well-deserved getaway at Banyan Tree Bintan. This highly raved about five-star luxurious resort comes with much to see and do without having to leave the premises.

Splash around in the swimming pool or have a family beach day at the private beach area, then drop off the kids at the kids’ club where they can enjoy kids’ programmes like baking, face painting, craft work, local games and nature trails. Adults can look forward to a relaxing time at the spa or get on the green and enjoy a round of golf.

The rooms here are classy and rustic with a spacious private balcony, making it an ideal place to unwind and relax, complete with breathtaking ocean views.

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Pantai Indah Lagoi Bintan, from $247 per night

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Address: Lagoi Bay, Bintan Resorts, Jl. Gurindam Duabelas, Sebong Lagoi, Teluk Sebong, Bintan Regency, Riau Islands 29155, Indonesia

Escape the hustle and bustle of city life at Pantai Indah Lagoi Bintan. Here, you’ll find clean and private pool villas equipped with your own private pool that the family can enjoy together and a semi-outdoor bathtub.

Apart from the restaurant, bars, and lounges, the resort also provides amenities such as barbecue grills, a spa, an outdoor pool and bicycles for rent.

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The Residence Bintan, from $165 per night

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Address: Kampung Galang Batang, RT.005/RW.003, Gn. Kijang, Kec. Gn. Kijang, Kabupaten Bintan, Kepulauan Riau 29151, Indonesia

If you love being surrounded by greenery and serenity, you’ll definitely appreciate a holiday at The Residence Bintan. This five-star resort features beautiful beachfront views and full-fledged amenities like a poolside bar, restaurants, spa and a winery.

The rooms are also comfortable and luxurious, equipped with a relaxing bathtub and a beautiful garden terrace. When you feel like taking a step outside, you can easily go on a leisurely stroll along their private beach.

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Cassia Bintan, from $102 per night

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Address: Laguna Bintan Resort, Jalan Teluk Berembang, Sebong Lagoi, Bintan Resorts, Bintan Regency, Riau Islands 29155, Indonesia

Experience a four-star hotel stay in the modern and artful rooms at Cassia Bintan. The rooms here are clean, vibrant, comfortable and come with a nice balcony opening up to beautiful views of the beach.

There’s a private beach available, along with other amenities like an outdoor pool, poolside lounge, cafes, and more. If you’re travelling with the kids, look out for the babysitting services available so the adults can enjoy some quality adults-only time.

Located just an eight-minute drive from Bandar Bentan Telani Ferry Terminal, the hotel also sits near the Snake River Temple and more attractions in the vicinity.

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Nirwana Resort Hotel, from $104 per night

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PHOTOS: TRIP.COM

Address: Jalan Panglima Pantar, Lagoi, Bintan Resorts, Lagoi, Riau 29155, Indonesia

At Nirwana Resort Hotel in Bintan, there’s never a dull moment thanks to the plethora of activities available within the resort grounds and the surrounding area.

Enjoy a wide range of services and amenities ranging from cafes and restaurants to a spa, sauna, kids’ club and more - there’s something for everyone.

The resort is also located just a few steps from the beach and a short five-minute drive to Plaza Lagoi and Lagoi Bay Lake.

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Kamuela Villa Lagoi Bay Bintan, from $102 per night

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PHOTOS: TRIP.COM

Address: Bay-Bintan Pulau, Jalan Gurindam Duabelas Kav.T30-32, Sebong Lagoi, Kec. Tlk. Sebong, Kabupaten Bintan, Kepulauan Riau, Indonesia

If you’re someone who enjoys a peaceful and quiet getaway but wants to be close enough to popular and lively areas, book a stay at the Kamuela Villa Lagoi Bay Bintan.

Located just minutes on foot from Plaza Lagoi and Lagoi Bay Beach, this resort offers privacy and tranquillity in its clean, modern, and elegant private pool villas, complete with a bathtub to soak in and a private patio.

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All prices and deals are correct at time of publication

FAQs: Best resorts in Bintan

Which part of Bintan is best?

Lagoi is great for couples and families looking for a luxury getaway. There are many resorts with spas in the area and it is close to the Ria Bintan Golf Club. If you prioritise convenience but are travelling on a smaller budget, consider Lagoi’s affordable resort options too.

If you prefer a quieter holiday, try resorts in Bintan near Trikora Beach.

How to get to Bintan Island from Singapore?

You can take a ferry from Tanah Merah Terminal to the various Bintan ferry terminals (Bandar Bentan Telani Ferry Terminal and Pelabuhan Tanjung Pinang Ferry Terminal).

The trip takes about 60 to 90 minutes. A round-trip ticket for an adult and a child starts at $100 and $88, respectively.

When to avoid Bintan?

If you’re looking for a sunny beach holiday, you might want to avoid visiting Bintan during the monsoon season. The rains usually occur from late November to early March and June to September.

How many days is enough in Bintan?

A three-day trip over a long weekend is a good amount of time to spend in Bintan.