Looking to escape for a quick weekend holiday soon? Just like neighbouring destinations Johor Bahru and Bintan, Batam is a great choice for a weekend getaway thanks to its proximity.

The island offers relaxing and laidback stays, with a wide variety of resorts and hotels providing amenities such as private pools and more to let you enjoy your trip to the fullest.

Depending on your budget and preferences, here are 16 hotels in Batam that are suitable for different travellers whether you’re travelling as a couple, family or even with a group of friends. Don’t forget to book your stays in advance to enjoy better prices and deals on your hotel too.

Disclaimer: Hotel rates are evaluated and compared three months in advance across hotel booking platforms, as of Mar 11, 2026. Room rates are subject to change depending on room and seasonal availability.

Best hotels in Batam

Artotel Batam, from $60 per night

Original price: from $78 per night (24 per cent off)

Address: Komplek Penuin Centre, Jl. Pembangunan No.1 Blok H, Batu Selicin, Kec. Lubuk Baja, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29444, Indonesia

Artotel Batam is a modern stay at a truly affordable price and it’s located strategically just a ten-minute drive from the Batam Centre Ferry Terminal, and within the vicinity of Nagoya Hill Mall.

The rooms are bright, clean, and comfortable, with a restaurant and two bars to choose from on-site. It’s also surrounded by several local eateries where you might just be able to uncover a hidden gem or two.

Woda Villa & Spa, from $135 per night

Original price: from $154 per night (13 per cent off)

Address: Jl. Bengkong Laut, Tj. Buntung, Kec. Bengkong, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29433, Indonesia

Enjoy a relaxing stay at Woda Villa and Spa when you book a villa that comes with a private pool and even a patio to lounge on with your loved ones. The rooms are clean and modern with a touch of rustic charm.

Treat yourself to a self-care day at the spa, or grab a bite and drink at the hotel’s beautiful cafe and bar - or even opt for a lovely floating breakfast in your private pool.

Panbil Residence Serviced Apartment, from $55 per night

Original price: from $72 per night (23 per cent off)

Address: Panbil Residence Building, Jl. Ahmad Yani, Muka Kuning, Kec. Sei Beduk, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29433, Indonesia

Treat yourself to a luxurious stay at an affordable price at Panbil Residence Serviced Apartment. With clean, modern, and elegant rooms complete with a kitchenette, gorgeous green views, this aparthotel also has amenities like a rooftop infinity pool, spa and sauna, gym and more.

It’s also located conveniently within a ten-minute drive from Batam Centre Ferry Terminal and Eska Wellness Spa.

Hotel Santika Batam, from $55 per night

Original price: from $65 per night (15 per cent off)

Opened in 2022, Hotel Santika Batam is a clean, comfortable and modern stay that’s very accessible thanks to its convenient location.

Located near the Batam Centre Ferry Terminal and a seven-minute drive from Nagoya Hill Mall, the hotel also provides amenities ranging from an outdoor swimming pool, gym, bar and restaurant.

Guests will also enjoy the complimentary buffet breakfast provided to help kick off their days in Batam.

Montigo Resorts Nongsa, from $179 per night



Address: Jl. Hang Lekiu, Sambau, Kecamatan Nongsa, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29465, Indonesia

A popular choice for a relaxing beach getaway, Montigo Resort Nongsa is a gorgeous stay situated just a five-minute drive from Nuvasa Bay Sign and Nongsa Pura Ferry Terminal.

This luxurious beachfront resort provides bright, comfortable and airy rooms complete with scenic views and even private beach areas.

You can look forward to recreational amenities, including the beautiful outdoor pool, tennis court, golf course, rooftop bar, and more. It’s the perfect stay for travellers who prefer to remain in the resort for the duration of their holiday, with much to do within the resort grounds.

Nongsa Point Marina, from $63 per night

Original price: from $69 per night (9 per cent off)

Address: Jl. Hang Lekiu, Sambau, Kecamatan Nongsa, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29466, Indonesia

With stunning waterfront views and bright, airy rooms, Nongsa Point Marina and Resort is a tranquil beach getaway for those looking to just relax with their travel companions.

Located just a short five-minute drive from the Tamarin Santana Golf Club and Nongsa Ferry Terminal, this four-star resort has amenities ranging from a private beach to a swim-up bar at the resort pool, a restaurant equipped with a bar looking out to lovely garden views and more.

Harris Hotel Batam Center, from $595 per night

Original price: from $62 per night (11 per cent off)

Address: Jl. Engku Putri, Tlk. Tering, Kec. Batam Kota, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29461, Indonesia

For travellers who prioritise comfort and convenience, Harris Hotel Batam Center situated within five minutes from Batam Centre Ferry Terminal and the Batam Centre shopping area.

This cheerful four-star hotel offers bright, cosy, and comfortable rooms, along with an outdoor pool, gym, and even bicycles to rent for those who want to explore the area.

Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay, from $260 per night



Address: Harbour Bay Downtown, Jl. Duyung, Sungai Jodoh, Kec. Batu Ampar, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29453, Indonesia

Treat yourself to a luxurious stay at Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay, a five-star waterfront hotel with some of the best views in the area.

Here, you’ll be able to take in scenic views from the comfort of your elegantly appointed rooms, before heading to the beautiful outdoor swimming pool and on-site restaurants and bars to indulge in relaxation, food and drinks.

Radisson Golf & Convention Center Batam, from $205 per night



Address: Jl. Sudirman, Sukajadi, Kec. Batam Kota, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29432, Indonesia

The Radisson Golf and Convention Center Batam is a family-friendly hotel with something for everyone.

From both outdoor and indoor pools to the spa, sauna, kids’ club, cafe, bar, and more - the whole family will fully enjoy their holiday here with plenty to do within hotel grounds.

Sitting in the heart of Batam, this five-star hotel is also a mere ten-minute drive from Grand Batam Mall and the Maha Vihara Duta Maitreya Temple if you feel like going on a cultural exploration.

Harris Resort Barelang Batam, from $84 per night



Address: Tembesi, Sagulung, Batam City, Riau Islands 29439, Indonesia

An affordable family-friendly hotel that offers great value for money, Harris Resort Barelang Batam is a four-star resort in Batam that’s great for those who want a quick relaxing getaway.

With everything from comfortable and scenic rooms to swimming pools, spas, bars, and karaoke rooms, there’s something for everyone here.

Batam View Beach Resort, from $67 per night



Address: 53PF+F83, Jl. Hang Lekir, Sambau, Kecamatan Nongsa, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29465, Indonesia

Kick back and make some memories at the tranquil Batam View Beach Resort - a peaceful beachfront resort located just a four-minute drive from Nuvasa Bay Sign and six minutes from Nongsa Pura Ferry Terminal.

The rooms are clean and comfortable with welcoming rustic accents, and there’s plenty to do here. Spend some time at the private beach, take a dip in one of the two outdoor pools, have a drink at one of the bars, or go on an adrenaline-racing adventure - the possibilities are endless here.

Wyndham Panbil Batam, from $84 per night

Original price: from $93 per night (10 per cent off)

Address: Jl. Ahmad Yani, Muka Kuning, Kec. Sei Beduk, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29433, Indonesia

Wyndham Panbil Batam offers the perfect combination of relaxation and fun - ideal for those who want to enjoy both quiet days in and exciting nights out.

Check into chic and elegant rooms that open up to stunning garden views, this five-star hotel offers a wide array of great amenities like a spa with a sauna and steam room, gorgeous pools with a poolside bar, and more.

Aston Batam Hotel & Residence, from $72 per night

Original price: from $77 per night (6 per cent off)

Address: Jl. Sriwijaya No.1, Kp. Pelita, Kec. Lubuk Baja, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29444, Indonesia

Just a ten-minute drive from Batam Centre Ferry Terminal and Nagoya Hill Mall, the Aston Batam Hotel and Residence is a great place to stay for convenience, comfort and affordability.

With spacious and clean rooms perfect for families, the hotel also has amenities like a swimming pool and a gym for those who want to stay on track with their fitness while on vacation.

Aston Inn Gideon Batam, from $49 per night

Original price: from $58 per night (16 per cent off)

Address: No.1 Blok AA, Jl. Komp. Penuin Centre, Batu Selicin, Kec. Lubuk Baja, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29444, Indonesia

Located conveniently in the heart of Batam surrounded by an array of shopping and dining opportunities, the Aston Inn Gideon Batam is a quick ten-minute drive from Harbour Bay Ferry Terminal and Kepri Mall.

For those who simply want to stay in and relax, the hotel also has an on-site restaurant for dining in, as well as a bar for grabbing drinks.

Eska Hotel, from $46 per night

Original price: from $54 per night (15 per cent off)

Address: Kompleks Ruko Kepri Mall. 27/34, Sukajadi, Kec. Batam Kota, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29444, Indonesia

Eska Hotel is a simple no-frills hotel that’s affordable and great value for money. The hotel is located just a short ten-minute drive from the Batam Centre Ferry Terminal and Grand Batam Mall where you can enjoy a spot of shopping and dining.

If you’re looking to stay in, you can look forward to pampering yourself at the hotel’s spa, grabbing a drink at the rooftop bar, indulging in a delicious meal at the hotel’s restaurant, or simply relaxing in your cosy and comfortable room.

I Hotel Nagoya, from $89 per night

Original price: from $101 per night (12 per cent off)

Address: 42X7+29R, Jl. Teuku Umar, Bukit, Kec. Lubuk Baja, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29432, Indonesia

For a luxurious stay without breaking the bank, I Hotel Nagoya is a four-star hotel in Batam located a quick four-minute walk from Nagoya Hill Mall, and a five-minute drive from Harbour Bay Ferry Terminal.

Apart from the clean and classy rooms, feel free to make full use of the outdoor swimming pool, spa, karaoke, and more amenities available on-site.

FAQs: Best hotels in Batam

What is the best place to stay in Batam?

Depending on what your travel goals are, the best hotel in Batam for you will differ. If you want to stay in a luxury hotel, try Wyndham Panbil Batam or Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay.

For those who want beach front views, you could consider Batam View Beach Resort. If you want to strike a balance between comfort and affordability, Panbil Residence Serviced Apartment is a good option.

Are there any luxury hotels in Batam?

There are several on-table luxury hotels in Batam. In this list of best hotels in Batam, we’ve included luxury hotels Montigo Resorts Nongsa, Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay, Radisson Golf & Convention Center Batam and Wyndham Panbil Batam.

Which place is better, Bintan or Batam?

Both Bintan and Batam offer travellers a budget-friendly holiday not too far from Singapore.

Batam is preferable for those who enjoy an activity-packed holiday - shopping, playing golf and enjoying the bustling nightlife scene are just some things you could do on the island.

But if you want to relax by the beach, spend time in nature or go to the spa, Bintan could be a better option.

Where should I go in Batam?

You could shop at Nagoya Hill and Grand Batam Mall. Dine on fresh seafood along popular waterfront spots like Harbour Bay.

If you have kids, bring them to water parks such as Top 100 Batu Aji Waterpark, Batam Adventure Park, or Waterboom Dreamland.