THE BIG STORY

Singapore registered record dips in its population numbers over the past year as the impact of Covid-19 curbs and conditions hit home, the Government's annual Population in Brief report revealed. The pandemic also led to Singaporeans postponing their marriage and parenthood plans, resulting in fewer marriages and births.

WORLD

North Korea test-fired at least one ballistic missile just as its envoy was preparing to address the UN, in a gesture of defiance against international resolutions meant to prevent such launches. The projectile was fired from the northern province of Jagang and landed in waters to the east, South Korea's military said.

LIFE

While his schoolmates were celebrating the end of polytechnic in 2017 by shaking hands and exchanging hugs, Mr Ray Wong kept his hands to himself. He suffers from hyperhidrosis, a condition in which oversensitive sweat glands lead to excessive perspiration. The Straits Times takes a look at how the condition, which may affect 5 per cent of the population, can be managed.

SINGAPORE

About a dozen influencers who were on a yacht for a marketing event last year breached Covid-19 regulations and ignored safe distancing rules to take part in activities without masks. Lim Tian Yi, founder of influencer marketplace Koli and event co-organiser, was fined $7,000 after pleading guilty to one charge of breaching a control order.

BUSINESS

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will not be closing the accounts of Singapore users even though it has restricted access to trading cryptocurrencies on its platform, in line with a regulatory order by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The move adds to other changes that have made trading on Binance harder for Singapore users.

SPORT

Singapore's Shannon Tan, who has risen through the youth ranks in golf since she was six, will embark on the next chapter of her career when she heads to the US next year to play National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 golf for Texas Tech University on a full scholarship.