Wet palms? Don't sweat it

While his schoolmates were celebrating the end of polytechnic in 2017 by shaking hands and exchanging hugs, Mr Ray Wong kept his hands to himself, wiping the sweat from his palms on his graduation gown.

Mr Wong, 24, who has suffered from sweaty palms since he was 15, saw his life improve after buying a bath that sends mild electric currents through the hands to temporarily disable the sweat glands.

It worked and he could lift weights safely without gloves and no longer hesitated to shake hands for fear of embarrassment.

"It was a turning point in my life," says Mr Wong, a final-year mechanical engineering student at the Singapore Institute of Technology.

He suffers from hyperhidrosis, a condition in which the sweat glands are oversensitive, leading to excessive perspiration in areas such as the armpits and hands.

Sweating is crucial in regulating the body's temperature in hot or stressful conditions.

But Singapore's heat and humidity can send sweat glands into overdrive, says Dr Kan Yuk Man, a surgeon who specialises in treating sweaty palms. Stress also triggers perspiration as it increases heart rate, generating heat.

Chronic health conditions such as diabetes or liver or kidney problems can also cause the body to perspire more, he adds.

While there is no data on the prevalence of sweaty palms in Singapore, the National Skin Centre (NSC) estimates that it affects roughly 5 per cent of the population.

Dr Kan, who works at KYM Surgery at Farrer Park Medical Centre, says most of his patients developed sweaty palms in their childhood. One in 20 cases is down to an imbalance of hormones, which can create an intolerance of heat, causing excessive sweating.

While some people experience less severe sweaty palms with age, Dr Kan says this is usually because they have learnt to be calmer and not because they have outgrown hyperhidrosis.

The condition is not life-threatening, but can affect one's ability to perform tasks with one's hands or cause embarrassment.

The condition "can be quite depressing", says Dr Kan, adding that most people suffer in silence due to embarrassment or a lack of awareness that it can be treated.

In extreme cases, sweaty palms can pose a hazard at the workplace, such as for soldiers who handle weapons.

The only permanent treatment for hyperhidrosis is surgery to cut a nerve near the spine that stimulates sweating, and this is commonly used to treat sweaty palms.

NSC senior consultant Tey Hong Liang says surgery should be a "last resort" as it can cause compensatory sweating in other parts of the body.

The condition can be managed using temporary solutions such as anti-perspirant rubs, medication, or electrical machines like the one Mr Wong uses.

In fact, the undergraduate went on to develop his own machine, known as an iontophoresis device, which treats excessive sweating with electric currents.

Mr Wong started his company, Raynatics, in 2019 and has sold more than 300 of these devices worldwide.

He wanted to create a device that was cheaper and more portable than the bulky $600 ones in the market. Developed in China, Raynatics' electric bath is priced at $199.

Mr Wong, who invested more than $10,000 of his savings to develop the device, says: "As an engineering student, I knew the technology wasn't as complicated as it seemed. So I wanted to start this product to help the hyperhidrosis community."

Solutions to leave you feeling high and dry

To start using the device, users soak their hands for at least 30 minutes in the mildly charged water daily for roughly a week, which is crucial for the skin to get accustomed to the electrotherapy.

Users should subsequently soak their hands at least once a week to keep their palms from sweating. It is recommended for those above 12 years old.

Since June, Mr Wong's product has been offered for sale at the NSC. Dr Tey says the Raynatics device is fit for use for many patients, after considering its effectiveness, safety and cost based on patient reports.

Mr Wong says the NSC's nod of approval was a huge boost for his business, which he runs with a team of six. He plans to operate the business full time after graduation and develop a similar device for sweaty armpits.

For Ms Goh Wan Ting, who has suffered from sweaty palms for 20 years, the device has provided much relief.

The 29-year-old bank analyst says: "(The device) is quite effective, but I need to use it twice a week to be sweat-free. If not, the sweat will be back."

Marketing executive Marcus Sim, 25, used to dread handshakes and had to carry around a handkerchief to dry his palms.

The iontophoresis device has helped him better manage his condition, which is now "more tolerable".

He says: "The initial weeks were wonderful and I have never felt my hands drier."

But some hyperhidrosis sufferers prefer a permanent solution.

Mr Eric Chin, 45, who works as a marketing manager in the maritime industry, underwent surgery in 2019 to fix his condition once and for all.

His damp palms made it hazardous to work with electrical equipment and handle ropes on board ships. Beads of sweat would form on his palms and spark a static shock when he used his laptop.

Mr Chin, who has had the condition since his 30s, decided on surgery as doing so was "important for my work".

"It touches on self-esteem also, as it was quite awkward to greet people with a wet handshake, so I just wanted to be free from that."