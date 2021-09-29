Dream tees off in Texas

Shannon Tan to play NCAA on Texas Tech full scholarship; aims to turn professional

  • Published
    35 min ago
Since picking up golf at the age of six, Singapore's Shannon Tan has risen steadily through the youth ranks and the teenager will embark on the next chapter of her golfing career when she heads to the United States next year to play National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 golf for Texas Tech University.

Shannon, who is 140th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, hopes that joining Texas Tech will arm her with the tools and experience to turn professional and help her achieve her dream of playing on the LPGA Tour.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 29, 2021, with the headline 'Dream tees off in Texas'.
