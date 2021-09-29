Binance has no plans to close S'pore users' accounts

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will not be closing the accounts of Singapore users even though it has restricted access to trading cryptocurrencies on its platform, in line with a regulatory order by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

On Monday, Binance said users in the Republic would no longer be allowed to buy and trade cryptocurrencies on its main platform - Binance.com - and advised users to cease all related trades, withdraw fiat assets and redeem tokens by noon on Oct 26, to avoid potential trading disputes.