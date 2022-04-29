How to spend this long weekend: 10 things to do

SINGAPORE - Wondering how to spend the long weekend?
With the easing of pandemic restrictions, many people may be raring to make the best use of this May Day and Hari Raya break.
From dining places, art exhibitions to travel destinations, here are some suggested ways to whet your appetite and satiate your thirst for adventure.
1. Food in other hoods
With more time on your hands, explore different neighbourhoods and enjoy the good food they offer.
The Straits Time food team has put together a Food In The Hood guide to recommend the best eats from the east to the west, and the north to the south.
In the north, for instance, check out rosti that is made from scratch at Ivan's Carbina, a coffee shop stall in Woodlands. Or the Boneless Mutton Briyani at Shami Banana Leaf Delights in Sembawang.
2. Whimsical art in public places
Art galleries are not the only places where one may view artworks.
Head downtown to view sculptures worth millions in value and even worthier on camera for photography enthusiasts.
This includes Planet, a giant "floating" baby sculpture by British artist Marc Quinn in Gardens by the Bay which explores the fragility of life. At the OCBC centre in the financial district, pay a visit to the Large Reclining figure by Henry Moore.
To indulge in a world of whimsy, visit Let's Go To A Paradise Of Glorious Tulips by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama whose abstract art has been sought after by renowned French designer Marc Jacobs, at the rooftop of Orchard Central.
3. A day trip to Johor?
Longing to explore Johor Bahru?
Take a trip to the retro streets of JB Sentral, located near the immigration centre. Other than a shopping fix, one may also try the banana cake sold at Hiap Joo Bakery & Biscuit Factory in Jalan Tan Hiok Nee.
4. Hunt down heritage gems
You need not travel abroad to fulfill a lust for adventure.
Located right in the heartland are heritage gems selected by National Heritage Board. This includes the Sim Kwong Ho shophouses and Maha Sasanaramsi Burmese Buddhist Temple in Balestier, the picturesque Wessex Estate where one may take a trip down memory lane by viewing the former Malayan Railways at Queenstown or reconnect with nature at the Mangrove Forest in Pasir Ris.
5. Go on an epic drive
Check out scenic driving routes from east to west and also interesting spots such as the "99 bends".
This famously winding road runs downhill from the National University of Singapore to West Coast Highway. The number of turns is wildly exaggerated. There are 11, not 99, turns. The road is known as an accident hot spot and the 40kmh speed limit is lower than for most roads in Singapore.
6. Explore on two wheels
For a serious sweat, try The Great Singapore Cycle, which covers a 90km route from Changi Airport and ends at Jurong Lake Gardens.
Cyclists or people interested in the sport can be taken through various sights in the island marked out by The Straits Times interactive map. Between rides, one may stop by to visit the Sembawang Hot Springs, the heritage site of Kampong Lorong Buangkok and lunch refreshments at Satay By the Bay.
7. Film buffs look here
Film buffs may want to check out science fiction films ranging from Metropolis (1927) to Dune (2021) screened by The Projector and Electric Cinema.
For alternative and art-house film seekers, a plethora of international films from Europe to China will also be showcased between April and May at The Projector, Golden Mile Tower and Golden Village Plaza, among other places.
8. Get arty
Art events spanning across the weird and wonderful are also occurring.
Visit artist Woong Soak Teng's Objectifs, a photography exhibition about scoliosis. Or check out the National Library Board's (NLB) new series, which features home-grown cookbook authors talking about dishes as well as demonstrating recipes. Three episodes of the five-part series are up on the NLB's YouTube channel.
9. Kick back with music
Singapore indie band Subsonic Eye - who are going on a tour in the United States - will also be playing at Gateway Theatre in Redhill.
At Pasir Panjang Power centre, music lovers can also relax to classical group Red Dot Baroque and jazz pianist Aya Sekine.
10. Fun with kids
Parents with young children may also consider booking a getaway to Legoland Malaysia Resort where the theme park's first vehicle- and racing festival, Build The Thrills, will be taking place till June 26.
Or keep fit with your kids and join the Decathlon Run together. Open to adults and children from 10 years old, the annual event is back with a hybrid virtual and physical run challenge.