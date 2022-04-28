Music Picks: Fusion Indian music, live gigs by Subsonic Eye and more

Subsonic Eye & Friends
Singapore indie band Subsonic Eye are heading to the United States for a tour in June, and they are calling on fans and music lovers to help cover the expenses for the trip.
The fund-raising gig will also feature two of their local counterparts, indie bands Sobs and Cosmic Child.
The tour will see the quintet, whose members are in their early 20s, perform in major cities including Los Angeles, New York, Seattle and Boston.
Formed in 2016, Subsonic Eye are one of the most prominent acts in Singapore's indie music scene. Their third and most recent album, Nature Of Things, was named by Britain-based music press NME as the best Asian album of 2021.
Where: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah
MRT: Redhill
When: May 13, 7pm
Admission: $40 via this website
7 Wonders Of Tamil
Fusing classical Indian music with genres such as rock and jazz, this performance by IndoAsean contemporary ensemble Brahmastra features original music by Singaporean flautist Niranjan Pandian.
The set highlights seven aspects of the Tamil language and includes segments with songs created from poems and lyrics. Singers who are performing include Sai Vignesh and Manimaran Madhavan.
The show is part of Tamil Language Festival 2022, and is supported by the Tamil Language Council and Tamil Language Learning and Promotion Committee.
Where: Drama Centre, 03-01 National Library, 100 Victoria Street
MRT: Bugis
When: April 30, 8pm
Admission: $18 via Peatix
Tiger Crystal Fire Stages
Billed as a beer and music festival, Tiger Crystal Fire Stages will feature 25 home-grown acts in more than 20 gigs at Timbre+ One North and Timbre+ Eastside.
The line-up includes singer-songwriter Benjamin Kheng, pop-rock acts 53A and Jack & Rai, alternative rock acts Tell Lie Vision and Rene as well as indie band M1LDL1FE.
The series kicks off at Timbre+ One North on April 30 with soul/R&B band The Souls Of Singapore, followed by blues acts Raw Earth, The No Daddies and John Chee on May 2 at the same venue.
WHERE: Timbre+ One North, 73A Ayer Rajah Crescent; Timbre+ Eastside, 1 Expo Drive (outside Hall 5)
MRT: one-north/Expo
When: April 30 to June 26, various times
Admission: Free
Info: More info from this website