Music Picks: Fusion Indian music, live gigs by Subsonic Eye and more

Subsonic Eye & Friends

Singapore indie band Subsonic Eye are heading to the United States for a tour in June, and they are calling on fans and music lovers to help cover the expenses for the trip.

The fund-raising gig will also feature two of their local counterparts, indie bands Sobs and Cosmic Child.

The tour will see the quintet, whose members are in their early 20s, perform in major cities including Los Angeles, New York, Seattle and Boston.

Formed in 2016, Subsonic Eye are one of the most prominent acts in Singapore's indie music scene. Their third and most recent album, Nature Of Things, was named by Britain-based music press NME as the best Asian album of 2021.

Where: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah

MRT: Redhill

When: May 13, 7pm

Admission: $40 via this website

