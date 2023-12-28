The best big-ticket items on sale to buy before the GST hike

As the clock ticks towards Jan 1, 2024, and the impending rise of the goods and services tax (GST) from 8 to 9 per cent, now’s the time to invest in those high-value products you’ve been putting off buying.
If you missed the Black Friday and 12.12 sales, it’s still not too late. There are a few online end-of-year deals to take advantage of this week.
Amazon Deals
Find hundreds of deals at up to 20 per cent off anything from home entertainment systems to home and kitchen appliances. There is also up to 40 per cent off toys and up to 40 per cent off brands like Ugreen, Soundpeats and Edifier headphones in the Year End Clearance Sale.
Samsung Christmas Mega Sale
From now until Dec 31, Samsung is offering 8 per cent GST absorbed promos with code RE8DYFOR2024 on selected products, $120 off with code MEGA120 on selected TVs, home appliance and monitors, and 12 per cent off with code MEGA12 on the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 smartphones and selected TVs and soundbars.
Shopee Phenhomenal Year End Sale
Save up to 50 per cent on clearance deals and 15 per cent cashback on home appliances from brands like LG, Roborock, Samsung and more.
Lazada Deals
Enjoy up to 70 per cent off tech buys in December daily deals, with savings on laptops, phones, smartwatches, Dreame robot vacuums, home appliances and more.
Home appliance deals
Philips 2-in-1 Dehumidifier 5000 Series, $584.87
Original price: $879 (33 per cent off)
This is a dual-function dehumidifier and purifier, designed to enhance the air quality in your home, and capable of dehumidifying up to 25 litres per day. It's equipped with a special dry laundry mode, making clothes drying effortless, even in humid conditions.
A digital humidity sensor provides precise feedback, while an LED colour ring offers real-time air quality updates. The Healthy Air Lock alerts you for filter replacement and when the tank is full. Customise its performance with a 1-9 hour timer and five fan speed settings, catering to your specific needs.
Philips 8000 Series All-in-One Ironing Solution, $399
Original price: $549 (27 per cent off)
This versatile steamer features Dual Heating technology and an adjustable multi-angle board for easy garment steaming. Equipped with OptimalTEMP technology, it safely irons a variety of fabrics, kills 99.9% of bacteria, and removes odours.
Its continuous steam, precision tips, and convenient design, including integrated wheels and a rotatable dock, make ironing efficient and hassle-free.
Samsung Laundry Washer EcoBubble 7.5kg, $799
8 per cent off at checkout with code RE8DYFOR2024
With long-lasting performance and quiet operation, this Samsung washer’s EcoBubble technology offers effective low-temperature cleaning and Hygiene Steam for removing 99.9% of bacteria.
Its Drum Clean and StayClean Drawer ensure a hygienic, residue-free wash, while Bubble Soak tackles tough stains. Order by 12pm for next-day delivery and enjoy promotional offers, including a $50 Mooments Voucher.
Xiaomi Automatic Laundry Smart Drying System, $562.60
Original price: $1,188 (53 per cent off)
With advanced features like smart technology integration, voice control and a motorised lifting mechanism, laundry drying is effortless and convenient.
With a sturdy build supporting up to 35kg and safety obstacle detection, these racks are essential for space-efficient, modern living.
Kitchen appliance deals
De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Coffee Machine, $999
Original price: $1,199 (17 per cent off)
Get your morning started with a good cup of coffee. This sleek silver-black machine, featuring a user-friendly soft touch control panel, offers five one-touch recipes, a traditional milk frother, and a hot water function for tea. Its innovative tubeless technology ensures the freshest coffee every time.
Kenwood Multipro Sense Food Processor, $470
Original price: $599 (22 per cent off)
Food prep just got a lot easier and faster. Boasting a robust 1000W motor, integrated scales and a generous 3-litre capacity, this is the epitome of efficiency.
It comes with a plethora of attachments, including a citrus press, slicing discs and a dough tool. Its variable and auto speed functions adapt to your culinary needs, making it an essential investment for your kitchen.
Hurom Easy Series Slow Juicer, $399
Original price: $469 (15 per cent off)
This compact yet powerful juicer is designed to minimise nutrient loss, ensuring you get the healthiest, most flavourful juice possible. Its innovative one multi-screw system allows for effortless juicing without the hassle of assembly.
Capable of handling whole fruits, this juicer simplifies your juicing process. Cleaning is a breeze too – just rinse it under running water. Also available in charcoal
All-Clad Stainless Steel Kitchen Tool Caddy Set, $174.16
Original price: $234 (25 per cent off)
Made from heavy stainless steel, this six-piece set of everyday utensils includes a solid spoon, slotted spoon, fork, cooking spatula and ladle.
The grooved handles are a nod to All-Clad's renowned cookware design, ensuring a secure grip, and have a hole at the end for easy hanging. Also included is a sleek caddy for accessible storage.
Home entertainment deals
LG 42-inch Oled UHD 4K Smart TV, $1,629
Original price: $2,449 (33 per cent off)
A returning deal from the Black Friday sales, this sleek TV offers cinema-like visuals with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Gamers will enjoy lag-free gameplay with access to a vast library of games through Cloud Gaming, while Smart features like Google Assistant and Apple Airplay2 enhance usability.
Samsung 77-inch Oled 4K S90C Smart TV, $8,999
Original price: $9,999 (Save $1,000)
Winner of TechRadar’s Choice Awards 2023 for the best TV of the year, this features the Neural Quantum Processor 4K, delivering exceptional picture quality, blending Oled's deep blacks with QLED's vibrant colours.
Order now and get extra 8 per cent off with code RE8DYFOR2024, free wall-mounting service, complimentary Freestyle 2nd Gen Projector worth $1,499, and a free 3-month subscription to both Starhub Premier+ and Amazon Prime Video.
Plus, choose between a stylish Samsonite 25-inch luggage or a sleek Galaxy Watch6, adding further value to your purchase.
Samsung Q-series Soundbar Subwoofer, $1,099
Original price: $1,899 (42 per cent off)
Save $800 on your home entertainment system with this cutting-edge soundbar, featuring immersive audio through side and top speakers.
Its wireless Dolby Atmos and true 5.1.2 channel sound provide an all-encompassing surround sound ambiance, placing you right in the centre of the action.
Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Smart Soundbar, $729
Original price: $899 (19 per cent off)
This compact powerhouse is designed to elevate your home audio experience. Featuring Dolby Atmos, it delivers panoramic sound and 3D surround effects, perfect for movies, shows and games. Streaming music, radio, podcasts and audiobooks is effortless when your TV is off.
Umbra Bellwood Bar Cart, $299
Original price: $358 (16 per cent off)
Create your personal home bar oasis with this chic serving cart, boasting a stylish mix of black and walnut tones. The dual-level design provides plenty of room for organising bottles, bar tools and decorative items. Its wheels, edged with rubber, guarantee easy and smooth movement, ideal for seamless entertaining.
All prices are correct at time of publication