The best big-ticket items on sale to buy before the GST hike

As the clock ticks towards Jan 1, 2024, and the impending rise of the goods and services tax (GST) from 8 to 9 per cent, now’s the time to invest in those high-value products you’ve been putting off buying.

If you missed the Black Friday and 12.12 sales, it’s still not too late. There are a few online end-of-year deals to take advantage of this week.

Amazon Deals

Find hundreds of deals at up to 20 per cent off anything from home entertainment systems to home and kitchen appliances. There is also up to 40 per cent off toys and up to 40 per cent off brands like Ugreen, Soundpeats and Edifier headphones in the Year End Clearance Sale.

Samsung Christmas Mega Sale

From now until Dec 31, Samsung is offering 8 per cent GST absorbed promos with code RE8DYFOR2024 on selected products, $120 off with code MEGA120 on selected TVs, home appliance and monitors, and 12 per cent off with code MEGA12 on the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 smartphones and selected TVs and soundbars.

Shopee Phenhomenal Year End Sale

Save up to 50 per cent on clearance deals and 15 per cent cashback on home appliances from brands like LG, Roborock, Samsung and more.

Lazada Deals

Enjoy up to 70 per cent off tech buys in December daily deals, with savings on laptops, phones, smartwatches, Dreame robot vacuums, home appliances and more.

