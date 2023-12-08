12.12 sale Singapore 2023: 26 deals that make great Christmas presents

As the festive season fast approaches, the 12.12 sale in Singapore emerges as the last significant sale of the year, offering shoppers a fantastic opportunity to save on their Christmas shopping.

Below is a comprehensive guide to where to shop for the best 12.12 Singapore sales online, and an array of deals that would make ideal Christmas gifts.

From thoughtful gifts for family members young and old to delightful surprises for friends, these picks cater to every budget, starting from a modest $12 and peaking at $300.

Keep scrolling for gift ideas in these categories: