12.12 sale Singapore 2023: 26 deals that make great Christmas presents

As the festive season fast approaches, the 12.12 sale in Singapore emerges as the last significant sale of the year, offering shoppers a fantastic opportunity to save on their Christmas shopping.
Below is a comprehensive guide to where to shop for the best 12.12 Singapore sales online, and an array of deals that would make ideal Christmas gifts.
From thoughtful gifts for family members young and old to delightful surprises for friends, these picks cater to every budget, starting from a modest $12 and peaking at $300.
Keep scrolling for gift ideas in these categories:
- Gifts for the home and kitchen
- Tech gifts and gadgets
- Gift ideas for babies and kids
- Lego sets for adults
- Coffee-table books
- Fashion and jewellery
- Beauty and wellness
12.12 sale 2023: Gifts for the home and kitchen
Bodum Chambord 3-Cup Coffee Maker, $33.92
Original price: $53.80 (36 per cent off)
For the person who loves French press coffee
This simple, stylish Bodum cafetiere produces full-bodied flavour in every sip.
Carote 9-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $97.70
Original price: $176.25 (44 per cent off)
For the first-time homeowner
This versatile set contains essential cookware for a new kitchen: two frypans, two saucepans, a deep frying pan and two glass lids with silicone rings.
The standout feature of this set is the removable handle, tested for safety to withstand up to 10kg, making the move from stovetop to oven to table easy and safe.
Russell Taylors x Sanrio Hello Kitty Waffle Maker, $26.22
Original price: $80 (67 per cent off)
For the Hello Kitty superfan
Make breakfast a delight for the whole family with this adorable waffle maker. Easy to use and clean, it features a dual-sided non-stick surface and cool-touch handles.
Christmas Snow Globe Lantern, $31.97
Original price: $59.65 (46 per cent off)
For the person who loves Christmas sparkle
Light up the home with this snow globe that can be operated by batteries or plugged in via USB, and has a six-hour timer function.
This lantern not only lights up but also plays eight looping Christmas songs, accompanied by swirling white sequins and warm white light, creating a magical snowing effect.
KKPL Aesthetic Candle Warmer Lamp, $79.90
Original price: $160 (50 per cent off)
For the homebody who loves cosy nights in
This Scandi-style lamp not only looks good on a shelf or coffee table, but uses the heat from the lamp to efficiently warm up candle wax to better release its fragrance.
It also ensures an even burn on your candles, avoiding the tunnelling effect and prolonging the life of the candle.
12.12 sale: Tech gifts and gadgets
JBL Go 3 Waterproof Speaker, $43.94
Original price: $56 (21 per cent off)
For the teen who loves to listen to tunes in the shower
Weighing slightly over 200g, this super-portable Bluetooth speaker fits in the palm of the hand, and can be brought anywhere, from shower to poolside.
For its size, this little portable speaker packs a punchy bass. With its IP67 dustproof and waterproof ratings, it’s perfect for shower sing-alongs. Also on sale in other colours.
Garmin Venu Sq 2 Smartwatch, $298
Original price: $399 (25 per cent off)
For the dad who has never used a smartwatch
Perfect for first-time users, this stylish smartwatch has an intuitive AMOLED display, extended 10-day battery and user-friendly interface to make staying healthy and connected a breeze.
With over 25 sports modes, sleep and heart rate monitoring, it's a thoughtful present for anyone stepping into the world of smartwatches.
Defunc True Lite Wireless Earbuds + thecoopidea Gummy Pro Powerbank, $64.90
Original price: $139.80 (54 per cent off)
For the on-the-go executive
This bundle deal includes a set of no-frills earbuds that offers clean bass and up to 20 hours playtime, and powerbank with a fast-charge port to juice up devices quickly and safely.
Mini Portable Karaoke Machine, $39.99
Original price: $49.99 (20 per cent off at checkout)
For the tween who loves to party
This fun party speaker features a wireless microphone, vibrant party lights and amusing voice modulation feature with four effects.
Easy to carry around and connect via Bluetooth, this karaoke machine offers hours of entertainment, perfect for any aspiring young star.
Fuji Instax Mini Liplay Hybrid Instant Camera, $199.90
Original price: $248.24 (19 per cent off)
For the Instagram-loving girlfriend
This hybrid instant camera with a built-in printer offers Bluetooth connectivity, creative filters, and fast printing, ideal for capturing and sharing special moments instantly.
12.12 sale: Gift ideas for babies and kids
Lamaze Organic Baby Clothes Gift Set, $24.67
Original price: $30.97 (20 per cent off)
For the eco-conscious pal with a 12-month old
Made from 100 per cent pure organic cotton and ethically produced, this lovely blue set contains four super-soft rompers and a matching drawstring bag.
Tiny Land Kids Teepee Tent, $67.27
Original price: $86 (21 per cent)
For the kid who loves to go on adventures
This enchanting off-white teepee features natural cotton canvas and pine poles, and comes with star lights and a campfire toy.
It's washable and foldable, with an inside pocket to store toys and treasures, creating the perfect indoor or outdoor play area for reading and going on imaginary adventures.
Craft-tastic I Love Unicorns Kit, $12.33
Original price: $17.28 (28 per cent off)
Something to keep the kids busy on a rainy afternoon
Ideal for children aged seven and over, this kit lets them create six unicorn-themed crafts. It includes materials like pom poms, felt, yarn, and more for projects like headbands, stuffies, and garlands, sparking creativity in a fun, magical crafting journey.
Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pet Grooming Truck, $33.63
Original price: $58.44 (42 per cent off)
For the artistic child who loves to colour
Offering endless fun for children aged three and over, this interactive set allows children to scribble their hearts away, colouring, washing and recolouring little pet figures with washable markers.
The set includes four pets, a working scrub tub, markers and a brush, perfect for creative grooming play.
12.12 sale: Lego sets for adults
Lego Bonsai Tree, $57.90
Original price: $79.90 (28 per cent off)
For plant-lovers who don’t have green thumbs
This building set offers a moment of zen, offering interchangeable green leaves and pink cherry blossoms, allowing for customisation and seasonal changes. There's also a hidden frog design to add a tranquil charm to the space.
Lego BTS Dynamite Building Set, $119.90
Original price: $159.90 (25 per cent off)
For the ARMY stan
Any BTS fan worth their salt will recognise this as the setting of the Dynamite music video. This set includes minifigs of all BTS group members, allowing fans to recreate their favourite moments from the video.
12.12 sale: Coffee-table books
The Cat Who Taught Zen, $30.23
By James Norbury
Original price: $36.72 (18 per cent off)
For the person who loves Winne-The-Pooh
From the author who penned and illustrated the best-seller Big Panda and Tiny Dragon, this is James Norbury’s second enchanting story about self-discovery. With more mesmerising illustrations, this is a heartfelt tale that’s perfect for all ages.
Accidentally Wes Anderson, $34.40
By Wally Koval
Original price: $64.80 (46 per cent off)
For the person who wants to live in a Wes Anderson world
Authorised by the director himself, this beautiful book showcases stunning photographs of real places around the world that look like they came straight out of a Wes Anderson movie.
World of Flowers: A Colouring Book and Floral Adventure, $21.27
By Joanna Basford
Original price: $29.43 (27 per cent off)
To rediscover oneself
For those who love adult colouring books, this book has beautiful hand-drawn illustrations of flowers around the world, from South Africa to Japan, as well as fantastical fairytale creations.
12.12 sale: Fashion and jewellery
Anne Klein Bangle Watch and Bracelet Set, $63.87
Original price: $217 (70 per cent off)
For the girlfriend who loves an arm stack
For a present to really impress, this set includes a stylish watch with a bold, glossy black dial, a chain bracelet, enamel bangle and and a second bangle with crystals.
Fila Margaret Tote, $25.92
Original price: $66 (60 per cent off)
For the friend who’s always in sneakers
Ideal for a casual weekend, this tote with zipper closure has a spacious main compartment large enough to carry a 13-inch laptop and comes with a detachable pouch.
Charles & Keith Flora Belted Saddle Bag, $55.90
Original price: $79.90 (30 per cent off)
A stylish bag for mum
Surprise your mum with an elegant bag this Christmas. Its minimalist design, versatile blue colour that will work with most outfits and gold-tone accents make it a perfect accessory for her everyday style.
12.12 sale: Beauty and wellness gifts
Shu Uemura Ultime8 Sublime Cleansing Oil Set, $178
Original value: $268 (35 per cent off)
For the J-beauty skincare junkie
This premium cleansing oil contains Japanese Tsubaki oil and gently cleanses and thoroughly removes makeup without stripping skin of moisture.
You can enjoy an additional 12 per cent off by stacking the Shu Uemura storewide voucher between Dec 12 and 14 on top of your order. Furthermore, if you checkout between midnight and 2am of Dec 12, you will receive an extra two-piece gift set.
Body Restore Lavender Shower Steamer Set, $29.02
Original price: $44.54 (34 per cent off)
For the stressed-out colleague
Ease away the tensions of the day with a set of 15 lavender-scented aromatherapy shower tablets that release relaxing essential oils for a soothing, relaxing shower. For a morning perk-me-up, the eucalyptus and peppermint scent is also on sale.
Asakuki 500ml Essential Oil Diffuser, $26.64
Original price: $45.99 (42 per cent off)
For the sister who’s into vibes
This ultrasonic diffuser features a large 500ml water tank, seven soothing LED light colours, various mist modes and an auto-off safety feature.
It's ultra-quiet, ensuring a peaceful environment, perfect for enhancing air quality, masking pet odours or adding moisture.
Arboleaf Mini Massage Gun, $43.19
Original price: $63.99 (33 per cent off)
For the gym bro
This is a powerful yet quiet deep tissue massager, perfect for soothing sore muscles after a gym session. With five speed settings, pressure-adaptive technology, and four silicone heads, it's designed for effective, personalised muscle relief.
Lightweight and portable, it's great for on-the-go use with a long-lasting battery.
Where to shop the best 12.12 sales online in Singapore
Amazon 12.12 Sale
When: Dec 11 to Dec 14 2023
Amazon is teasing with upcoming deals in all categories, from tech and electronics to books, toys and games. It’s the best time to find the perfect gift for everyone on your Christmas list.
Lazada 12.12 All-Out Year End Sale
When: Dec 12 to Dec 14 2023
Along with the usual deals you can expect from LazMall brands, you can also enjoy $8 off $80 Lazada bonus and free shipping. Add to cart early deals at up to 70 per cent off from now until the sale period.
Shopee 12.12 Birthday Sale
When: Dec 3 to Dec 12 2023
Shopee is celebrating with 12 per cent off brand vouchers to stack on top of existing discounts, $200 cashback and 50 per cent off Shopee Live.
Robinsons 12.12 Early Access Sale
When: Dec 5 to Dec 11 2023
Enjoy up to 78 per cent off, buy one, get one free and gift with purchase deals on a wide range of categories, from Robinsons’ own collections for home and bedding to popular brands like Braun, Rommelsbacher, Sukin and Neal’s Yard Remedies.
Shop Robinsons 12.12 Early Access Sale now
More 12.12 sales to look out for
-
Noa: Until Dec 12, enjoy $300 off mattresses, up to 40 per cent off sofas and up to 50 per cent off beds in the Noa Holiday Sale. Browse sale
-
Emma Sleep: In their biggest sale of the year, enjoy up to 65 per cent off award-winning mattresses. Browse sale
-
Origin: Get up to 40 per cent off and free delivery on mattresses and bedding. Browse sale
-
Dyson: Save up to $275 on the Dyson V12 vacuum and find savings on the Supersonic hairdyer, Airwrap and air purifier. Browse sale
-
Charles & Keith: From Dec 7 to Dec 20, enjoy up to 50 per cent off in the winter end of season sale. Browse sale
-
Nike: From Dec 6 to Dec 12, get 30 per cent off selected styles, when you purchase two items or more with promo code CHEERS. Browse sale
-
Sephora: From Dec 7, enjoy up to $50 off beauty purchases in the Sephora 12.12 Hauliday Frenzy sale. You can also enjoy these offers in-store from Dec 8 onwards. Browse sale
- Lookfantastic: Save up to 40 per cent on popular beauty brands with code 1212. Browse sale
All prices are correct at time of publication