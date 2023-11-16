Black Friday 2023 Singapore Shopping Guide

Black Friday 2023 officially runs from Nov 24 until Nov 27, but expect to see sales starting as early as Nov 20 onwards.
Here, we've looked through thousands of items on sale, and compiled a list of the best Black Friday deals to buy on tech and electronics, home and kitchen appliances, beauty and Christmas gifting ideas.
Keep scrolling to shop deals from these categories:
- Best deals under $80
- Home and kitchen appliances
- Tech and electronics
- Bedding
- Toys and games
- Luggage
- Beauty
Black Friday 2023 deals from major retailers
Amazon: Starting Nov 20 until Nov 27, expect the lowest prices of the year on thousands of items, with offers going up to 70 per cent off books and toys, 50 per cent off Bose audio and 30 per cent off beauty. Shop Amazon Black Friday sale
Shopee: From Nov 24 to Nov 27, look out for 24 per cent off beauty brands and up to 88 per cent tech markdowns. There will also be a big weekend electronics category sale. Shop Shopee Black Friday sale
Lazada: While Lazada saved their best offers for the 11.11 sale, you can expect to see discounts on LazMall brands in beauty, electronics, home appliances and more during the Black Friday weekend. Shop Lazada sale
- Robinsons: From Nov 17 until Nov 27, shoppers can enjoy up to 23 per cent off with no minimum spend using special promo codes. Discover Robinsons Black Friday deals
Black Friday 2023: Best deals under $80
On a budget? Here's a roundup of the best offers at a pocket-friendly price from Amazon that would also work well as Christmas gifts.
Black Friday 2023: Home and kitchen appliances
Save on vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, dehumidifiers and more.
Black Friday 2023: Tech and electronics
Save on laptops, mobile phones, TVs and more
Black Friday 2023: Bedding
Stock up on bedding sets, bedsheets, pillows, comforters and more for a good night's sleep.
Black Friday 2023: Toys and games
From Nov 20, look out for Amazon deals of up to 70 per cent off international toy brands like Pokemon and Melissa and Doug, and up to 50 per cent off Transformers, PlayDoh, Barbie and Hot Wheels.
Black Friday 2023: Luggage
Save on luggage sets, cabin luggage from brands like Samsonite, American Tourister and more.
Black Friday 2023: Hair and Beauty
Stock up your beauty shelf with the best buys in Korean and Japan beauty, haircare and beauty devices.