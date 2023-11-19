DEALS

Best Black Friday TV deals 2023: Save on Samsung, LG, Sony and more

Best Black Friday TV and soundbar deals 2023
Is it time to get a new TV? PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
The best Black Friday TV deals have arrived, making it the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment system. 

Known for its exceptional discounts, the Black Friday sales present the best opportunity to invest in high-end electronics without breaking the bank.

Whether you're eyeing a cutting-edge 4K TV or a soundbar, this is your chance to bring the cinema experience right into your living room or bedroom.

Quick links to Black Friday TV and soundbar deals

Best Black Friday TV deals: 43-inch to 50-inch

Philips 43-inch Full HD LED Android TV, $415.74

Original price: $474 (12 per cent off)

Philips 43-inch Full HD LED Android TV
This 43-inch TV integrates Google Assistant, allowing voice control for easy navigation. Its Philips Pixel Plus HD engine delivers stunning picture clarity, rich colours, and depth.

Enhanced sound quality using Dolby Audio technology enriches movies, games and music. The intuitive interface highlights your favourite content, allowing unlimited entertainment possibilities, from YouTube videos to that must-see Netflix show.

Shop Now

 

LG 48-inch Oled A3 4K Smart TV, $1,599

Original price: $2,249 (29 per cent off)

LG 48-inch OLED A3 4K Smart TV
Perfect for gamers, this 48-inch 4K Smart TV is “great for use as a monitor” with a buttery-smooth display, as noted by one reviewer. It offers lag-free gameplay and access to a vast library of games through Cloud Gaming. 

Dolby Atmos and Vision provide a cinema-like audio-visual feast, all in a sleek, slimline design. And you can enjoy built-in streaming from LG Channels, Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+.

Shop Now

 

Philips 50-inch 4K UHD LED Android TV, $569

Original price: $704 (19 per cent off)

Philips 50-inch 4K UHD LED Android TV
This TV supports all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, ensuring deeper shadows, brighter surfaces and truer colours. 

The slim, attractive design fits seamlessly into any room, enhancing your decor. Equipped with Google Assistant, this smart TV allows effortless voice control for browsing Netflix, playing games or accessing apps in the Google Play store. 

Shop Now
 

Best Black Friday TV deals: 55-inch to 65-inch

Samsung 55-inch ‘The Frame’ 4K Qled Smart TV, $1,899

Original price: $2,152.93 (12 per cent off)

Samsung 55-inch ‘The Frame’ 4K QLED Smart TV
For those who wish to discreetly hide their TV in their space, Samsung's The Frame TV transforms your space into an art gallery. This 55-inch TV doubles as a digital canvas, displaying over 2,000 artworks from renowned galleries when not in use. 

Its customisable bezels and slim design blend seamlessly with your home decor, offering an immersive viewing experience with Dolby Atmos sound.

Shop Now 

 

Xiaomi Mi 55-inch P1 TV, $575

Original price: $649 (11 per cent off)

Xiaomi Mi 55-inch P1 TV
This budget-friendly option doesn't compromise on size, offering a bezel-free design for an expansive viewing experience. Its HD LED display ensures vivid, true-to-life images.

With Google Assistant and Bluetooth connectivity, control is at your fingertips. Enjoy easy streaming with built-in Chromecast and one-click access to Netflix and Amazon Prime. A smart choice for those who want a larger screen without the hefty price tag.

Shop Now

 

Samsung 65-inch Neo Qled 4K Smart TV, $2,299

Original price: $3,605 (36 per cent off)

Samsung 65-inch Neo Qled 4K Smart TV
This 65-inch display boasts Quantum Matrix Technology, providing superior light control and revealing intricate details in every scene. Immerse yourself in the Dolby Atmos audio and benefit from a smart processor that enhances each scene for an optimised viewing experience.

Enjoy remarkable clarity in both dark and well-lit scenes, enriched by vibrant colours and lifelike images, thanks to its advanced 4K AI upscaling. 

For budget-conscious shoppers wishing to upgrade their home entertainment, this is a solid consideration this Black Friday.

Shop Now

 

Sony 65-inch X90K 4K LED TV, $2,299

Original price: $4,037  (43 per cent off)

Sony 65-inch X90K 4K LED TV
Dive into the world of ultra-high definition with the Sony 65-inch 4K TV, a 2022 model ensuring unparalleled clarity and colour. Praised for its full-array LED display, it delivers exceptional picture quality, making it perfect for gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5.

With a 3-year warranty and Google TV integration, this is an excellent entry into the Bravia series, especially for those upgrading from older models this Black Friday.

Shop Now

 

Best Black Friday soundbar deals

Bose Smart Soundbar 300, $549

Original price: $649 (15 per cent off)

Bose Smart Soundbar 300
Enhance your home audio experience with the Bose Smart Soundbar 300, a perfect addition to mid-sized living rooms. Enjoy spacious sound, clear dialogue and rich bass for TV and music.

It features built-in Alexa, Google Assistant and Bose Voice4Video for easy control. Connect easily via Bluetooth, WiFi, Apple AirPlay 2 or Spotify.

Shop Now

 

Sony Soundbar with Bass Reflex Speaker, $192

Original price: $239 (20 per cent off)

Sony Soundbar with Bass Reflex Speaker
Featuring a Bass Reflex speaker, this soundbar delivers deep, punchy bass with clear detail, perfect for TV shows and music. This soundbar's slim design fits seamlessly into any interior, offering room-filling sound that can be streamed via USB or Bluetooth. 

Ideal for small living areas, it's an affordable, hassle-free option to create that cinema-style sound at home, especially when paired with a Sony TV.

Shop Now

 

What to look out for when buying a TV

A more expensive TV doesn’t mean it’s a better fit for you. Consider what features are most important to you and your room setup. 

Understanding these will help you make an informed decision on your next TV purchase, especially during the Black Friday sales, where great deals abound.

Screen Size: Consider the size of your room and viewing distance to pick the ideal screen size. 

  • 40 to 43-inch TVs: Suitable for an average-sized living room
  • 49 to 50-inch TVs: Allow for an enhanced viewing experience
  • 55 to 65-inch TVs: For larger living spaces or home theatre enthusiasts who want the full immersive experience, especially for movies and gaming

Resolution: 4K (also known as Ultra HD) offers four times the pixel count of Full HD, providing clearer, more detailed images.

Display Technology:

  • LED TVs: Use light-emitting diodes for backlighting. They are energy-efficient, have good colour accuracy, and are generally more affordable.
  • Qled (Quantum-dot LED) TVs: A variant of LED TVs but with a quantum dot layer that enhances colour and brightness.
  • Oled TVs: Each pixel is self-lit, offering outstanding contrast, deep blacks, and vibrant colours, but usually at a higher price point.

Smart Features: Most TVs now are 'smart', meaning they connect to the internet to stream content from services like Netflix and YouTube. Check for a user-friendly interface and compatibility with your favourite streaming services.

Sound Quality: While TVs are getting slimmer, sound quality can be compromised. Consider investing in a soundbar for a more immersive audio experience.

