What is Singapore reading? These are the bestselling books to read now

In search of books to read as a welcome distraction from endless streaming or doomscrolling on TikTok?
Sourced from Amazon's real-time bestseller lists, we have curated a selection that captures the trending tastes of Singapore readers.
From insightful finance guides and self-help reads to popular fiction that has inspired new TV and movie adaptations this year, these deals are perfect for expanding your home library.
Finance and self-help
The Woke Salaryman Crash Course on Capitalism & Money, $26.84
By The Woke Salaryman
Original price: $34.83 (23 per cent off)
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars
What readers are saying:
“A thoroughly enjoyable and easy read, I finished the book in less than a day.”
“Fun read with lots of important yet digestible information!”
Not just another personal finance book, this is a collection of The Woke Salaryman’s most popular comics. It combines everything that has made this blog so popular: humour, relatable stories and insightful commentaries to demystify money management.
Released in February this year, it is a great book for The Woke Salaryman fans and those wishing to get smart about their money.
Atomic Habits, $12.60
By James Clear
Original price: $29.91 (58 per cent off)
Amazon rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars
What readers are saying:
“Love it! Agree that [it is] life-changing!”
“It's inspirational and practical at the same time.”
Change your life, one habit at a time. Filled with anecdotes and little hacks, this million-copy bestseller is a practical guide that shows you how small tweaks can result in huge changes in productivity, motivation and overall happiness.
Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, $16.97
By Dr Peter Attia, Bill Gifford
Original price: $33.90 (50 per cent off)
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars
What readers are saying:
“I would say, read this when you’re 35 and reap the benefits for decades.”
A masterclass in living better, Outlive is about living better, not just better, blending practical advice with scientific insight.
The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read, $13.33
By Philippa Perry
Original price: $21.40 (38 per cent off)
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars
What readers are saying:
“Definitely have a better [understanding] of how to deal with kids [these] days.”
“Well written, not boring and very helpful.”
Who doesn’t want to be a better parent? Philippa Perry's bestseller promises to transform your approach to relationships, with insights in nurture deeper connections with with children, partners and oneself.
Contemporary fiction
The Lost Bookshop, $17.94
By Evie Woods
Original price: $20.47 (12 per cent off)
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars
What readers are saying:
“It has romance, friendship, starting over, found family, books and a magical shop! What more could a bookworm want?”
A magical novel set in the heart of Dublin, readers are invited into a world where books hold the power to change lives. Follow the tale of Opaline, Martha and Henry, who have felt like side characters in their own stories, as a hidden bookshop helps them rewrite their own narrative.
The Three-Body Problem: 1, $17.26
By Liu Cixin, translated by Ken Liu
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars
What readers are saying:
“...The greatest science fiction story I’ve ever read.”
“...A plot that keeps you on your toes.”
Elevated to global acclaim as a Hugo Award winner, The Three-Body Problem is now adapted into a newly released Netflix series.
The first part of a trilogy, this novel is set amidst China's Cultural Revolution, and unravels humanity's reaction to a distress signal received by an alien civilization on the brink of collapse.
This saga delves deep into human nature, power, and the vastness of the universe, presenting humanity at a crossroads: to aid these cosmic visitors in overtaking a world deemed corrupt or to defend against an unprecedented threat.
A Little Life, $18.88
By Hanya Yanagihara
Original price: $19.94 (5 per cent off)
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars
What readers are saying:
“This is possibly the best albeit most devastating book I’ve ever read.”
“The writing is mesmerising.”
Shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize in 2015, this is a gripping saga of friendship, suffering and human endurance, focusing on four college friends in New York.
The Guest Cat, $17.35
By Takashi Hiraide, translated by Eric Selland
Original price: $20.95 (17 per cent off)
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars
What readers are saying:
“Worthy read especially for a cat lover.”
“This was a really sweet read and as expected with a Japanese novel, complete with beautiful lyrical descriptions. “
Set in a tranquil part of Tokyo, this novel explores the gentle yet profound impact a visiting cat has on a couple's mundane life, bringing them closer and illuminating their world with newfound joy.
Classic fiction
Dune Saga 6-Book Box Set, $97.37
By Frank Herbert
Original price: $185.06 (47 per cent off)
Amazon rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars
What readers are saying:
“This six-volume box set from Penguin Ace is currently the most convenient way to purchase all six Dune novels in paperback format.“
With the second Dune movie out in theatres now, it’s the perfect time to explore the universe of Frank Herbert’s Dune, set in the desert planet of Arrakis,
1984, $7.28
By George Orwell
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars
What readers are saying:
“Great book, read and re-read it”
“1984 is a startling, disturbing, bleak novel that gives you a lot to think about and sticks with you for a long time.”
Despite being written more than 70 years ago, this classic novel is still chillingly relevant in today's world.
From introducing terms like ‘Big Brother’ and ‘thought police’ into the English lexicon, this essential read continues to provoke thought and discussion on the exploration of power, surveillance and individual freedom.
Shogun, $74.32
By James Clavell
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars
What readers are saying:
“James Clavell has written a literally perfect book.”
Thanks to the new Shogun TV mini series on Disney+, there is renewed interest in this gripping odyssey of politics, loyalty and love, set in the heart of 17th century Japan.
Sinister Spring, $29.65
By Agatha Christie
Original price: $31.98 (7 per cent off)
Amazon rating: 4.9 stars out of 5
What readers are saying:
“The cover is stunning, the writing is amazing!”
A compilation of spring-themed stories featuring beloved characters Hercule Poirot, Miss Marple and more, as written by the undisputed Queen of Crime.
Children’s books
Dog Man 12: The Scarlet Shedder, $21.92
By Dav Pilkey
Original price: $27.20 (19 per cent off)
Reading age: 9-12 years
Amazon rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
What readers are saying:
“My daughter and I had a blast reading 'Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder'! It's packed with action and hilarious moments that had us both laughing out loud.”
“My child loves it and has already read it several times.”
Dog Man is back, and our hero faces his stinkiest challenge yet! Sprayed by a skunk and dyed scarlet, Dog Man navigates the trials of being an outcast while battling a new A.I. villain.
The Kids’ Book of Awesome Riddles, $10.66
By Amanda Learmonth
Original price: $11.50 (7 per cent off)
Reading age: 7-11 years
Amazon rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
What readers are saying:
“Enjoyed by all of the family”
“Riddles are like [a] stress buster to my kids.”
Packed with over 150 cunning puzzles and brain teasers, this book is designed to test logic, lateral thinking, and plenty of laughs.
Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography, $9.40
By Wendy Loggia
Original price: $10.75 (13 per cent off)
Reading age: 4-8 years
Amazon rating: 4.9 stars out of 5
What readers are saying:
“Cute way to introduce your ‘lil [Swiftie] to her favourite person.”
With retro-looking illustrations, this collectable book is an easy way for young readers to learn the folklore of Taylor Swift.
All prices are correct at time of publication