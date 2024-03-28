What is Singapore reading? These are the bestselling books to read now

In search of books to read as a welcome distraction from endless streaming or doomscrolling on TikTok?

Sourced from Amazon's real-time bestseller lists, we have curated a selection that captures the trending tastes of Singapore readers.

From insightful finance guides and self-help reads to popular fiction that has inspired new TV and movie adaptations this year, these deals are perfect for expanding your home library.

Finance and self-help

By The Woke Salaryman

Original price: $34.83 (23 per cent off)