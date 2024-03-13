Binge-worthy: Shogun is Hollywood’s most ambitious historical epic in years

Shogun



Disney+

4 stars

A sweeping epic set in 17th-century Japan, Shogun is Hollywood’s most ambitious historical drama in years.

A tale of power, duty and love, it follows a fascinating cast of characters as they navigate a delicate web of hierarchies where a small misstep can mean death.

Here are a few reasons the show – starring Hiroyuki Sanada (Bullet Train, 2022), Cosmo Jarvis (Persuasion, 2022) and Anna Sawai (Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters, 2023 to 2024) – should be on your watch list:

1. Deadly games in feudal Japan

The series is adapted from James Clavell’s 1975 novel Shogun, a work of historical fiction based on figures from Japan’s feudal era, when the country was making its first contact with European traders and missionaries.

The book also inspired the hit 1980 miniseries of the same name.

The action opens in 1600 with an English sailor, John Blackthorne (Jarvis), being marooned in Japan.

He and his ship wind up in the hands of the politically savvy Lord Toranaga (Sanada). He sees the Englishman as a chess piece against his rivals, the council of lords ruling the country till its prince comes of age.