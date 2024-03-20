Stuck for over a decade: Three-Body Problem author Liu Cixin relates to George R.R. Martin

SINGAPORE – Chinese author Liu Cixin is a fan of American writer George R.R. Martin’s A Song Of Ice And Fire fantasy series, books that were adapted into the Emmy-winning Game Of Thrones television series (2011 to 2019).

While he yearns to see Martin place the long-delayed sixth book, The Winds Of Winter, in the hands of publishers, Liu, 60, also sympathises with his 75-year-old’s peer’s plight – Liu himself has been through a long fallow period.

“The Winds Of Winter has been delayed for 10 years. As a writer who also writes fantasy literature, I completely understand this, because I have not been able to publish a new work for more than 10 years,” Liu tells The Straits Times in an e-mail interview.

Netflix has adapted segments of Liu’s science-fiction trilogy into a live-action series which premieres on March 21. The novels, properly known as the Remembrance Of Earth’s Past series, were first published in Chinese between 2006 and 2010.

The Three-Body Problem, first published in 2006 in serialised form, covers the time period from the 1960s to the present day.

In a secret base in China, a researcher looking for signs of extraterrestrial intelligence discovers a signal from space. Some years pass and scientists across the planet begin to get experimental data showing that their field of study is based on falsehoods, causing many to kill themselves in despair.

The book‘s English translation by Ken Liu was published in 2014 and became the first Asian novel to win one of science-fiction’s highest prizes, the Hugo Award for Best Novel. It received praise from notable persons, including former United States president Barack Obama.

Other than Of Ants And Dinosaurs (2010), a work that imagines a war between the two species of the title, Liu has not produced a new novel since.

“Martin has at least published other works during that time, and I had done almost nothing,” he says.

Having enjoyed Game Of Thrones is one reason he supports the Netflix adaptation, which is created and executive-produced by, among others, Thrones creators-executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Liu and English translator Ken Liu hold the title of consulting producer. Netflix’s vice-president of original series Peter Friedlander said in a press statement that having both men on board will “ensure that the spirit of the books remains intact”.

The Game Of Thrones show matched or even surpassed Martin’s books in excitement level, says Liu Cixin.

“The settings and the creation of the historical atmosphere are excellent. The story is full of tension and the many characters leave a deep impression. Successfully adapted characters and scenes, such as the famous Red Wedding, run through the show,” says Liu.

Liu visited Martin at his home in New Mexico, United States, where they enjoyed a chat that included topics such as the creative obstacles faced by writers, as well as the joy that comes with overcoming them.

“Martin is a responsible writer. I hope A Song Of Ice And Fire can finally be completed,” he says.