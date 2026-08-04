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Celebrate SG61 with these deals on travel, beauty, home and kitchen and more

The 8.8 sales in Singapore coincide with the National Day sales.

National Day is just around the corner, along with a long weekend and the exciting 8.8 sales happening too. From Amazon to Lazada, Shopee and more, there are plenty of deals to explore and shop.

In celebration of Singapore’s 61st birthday, this article features local brands and the discounts they offer, alongside ongoing National Day and 8.8 sale discounts.

From nifty gadgets for your home to new luggage for your travels, here is a curation of the best deals available. This article will be updated over the next few days, so do check back for more discounts.

In this article

Where to shop the biggest 8.8 sales in Singapore

8.8 sales in Singapore: Best travel deals

8.8 sale in Singapore: Best health and supplement deals

8.8 sales in Singapore: Best beauty and skincare deals

8.8 sales in Singapore: Best fashion deals

8.8 sales in Singapore: Best home and kitchen deals

Where to shop the biggest 8.8 sales in Singapore

Lazada 8.8 National Day Sale

PHOTO: LAZADA

When: (8pm) Aug 7-10, 2026

Celebrate National Day with thousands of deals on items from every category. Expect hourly flash campaign voucher and bank voucher drops at select time slots and limited-time deals of up to 90 per cent off from (8pm) Aug 7 to (2am) Aug 8.

From now till (7.59pm) 7 Aug, suss out deals you want under the SG61 Shiok Deals tab and place a $0.61 deposit to secure your discounted item. During the actual sale, pay the remaining balance for your item to be shipped.

Lazada 8.8 National Day Sale

Shopee 8.8 National Day Sale

PHOTO: SHOPEE

When: (8pm) Aug 1-13, 2026

Shopee is celebrating Singapore’s 61st birthday with upsized rewards, shopping vouchers and more great offers until 13 Aug.

Expect buy today, get today delivery with no minimum spend, free makan deals and exclusive drops on (8pm) Aug 7. Shop local on Shopee Live and get a $61 voucher pack. Additionally, ShopeeVIP members get an extra 3 per cent cashback.

Shop Shopee 8.8 National Day Sale

Amazon 8.8 Sale

Amazon has not announced whether it will have an 8.8 sale. But you can shop deals that are available on the Amazon website.

8.8 sales in Singapore: Best travel deals

Sturdy luggage, comfortable headphones and compact power banks - there’s no lack of fantastic travel accessory deals to shop during the 8.8 sales. There are also steep discounts on airfare, hotel bookings and travel attractions, great for those who are gearing up for their year-end vacation.

Best 8.8 sale deals for hotel bookings, airfare and attractions

Singapore Airlines Flight Offers PHOTO: SINGAPORE AIRLINES From now till Aug 9, Singapore Airlines has promotional fares when you fly to select destinations. Take the chance to book your year-end holiday or a quick weekend getaway at preferred rates. Economy Class fares to Bangkok start from $378; to Bali from $308; to Ho Chi Minh City from $258; to Penang from $208; to Taipei from $448; to Shanghai from $568. The outbound travel period is from now till May 31, 2027. Book now

Agoda: From now till Aug 14, enjoy an extra 15 per cent off top stays during the Agoda 8.8 Infinity Sale. For bookings made during the sale, check in on or before Nov 11, 2026

Klook: At select time slots on Aug 7 and 8, get up to $80 off (with minimum spend), 50 per cent off early bird hotel bookings, buy 1 get 1 flash deals and more. Shop sale

Pelago: KrisFlyer members can earn 7-9 miles with every $1 spent on attractions, tours and more with the code “AUGPLUS6”. Shop now

Traveloka: From now till Aug 10, expect 61 per cent off flights, $161 off sitewide vouchers, $61 flash sale and more during Traveloka’s 8.8 Travel Deals sale. Shop sale

Trip.com: From now till Aug 11, the Trip.com 8.8 Mega Sale offers discounts on hotel bookings, shop affordable flights and more. Shop sale

Best 8.8 sale deals for travel accessories

PHOTOS: SHOPEE, LAZADA

Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Headphones, $273.68

Original price: $589 (54 per cent off)

Baseus Double Cable Power Bank 20,000mAh, $22.79

Original price: $79.80 (71 per cent off)

KKPL Front Flap Luggage with USB Charging Port, $245

Original price: $480 (49 per cent off)

Anker Soundcore Sleep A20 Earbuds, $155

Original price: $239 (35 per cent off)

UGREEN Smart Tracker, $12.79

Original price: $21.99 (42 per cent off)

Aji Foldable Waterproof Travel Bag, 32L, $28.50

Original price: $76 (63 per cent off)

8.8 sales in Singapore: Best health and supplement deals

Whether you’re looking to stock up on some of your regular supplements, or considering incorporating supplements into your daily routine, these are some of the best deals on supplements suitable for both men and women.

PHOTOS: SHOPEE, MYPROTEIN

Life Extension One-Per-Day Multivitamin, 60 Tablets, $22.64

Original price: $28.30 (20 per cent off)

Moom Health cramp/less Supplement, $28.12

Original price: $43.90 (36 per cent off)

NOW Foods Magnesium Glycinate, 180 Tablets, $24.45

Original price: $30.56 (20 per cent off)

PlantFusion Organic Plant Protein, Creamy Vanilla Bean, 348g, $34.09

Original price: $42.61 (20 per cent off)

Eu Yan Sang Traditional Essence Of Chicken (2 boxes of 10 bottles), $57

Original price: $67 (15 per cent off)

Purest Co Collagen Trio Starter Pack, 30 Sachets, $110.40

Original price: $120 (8 per cent off)

More 8.8 sale deals for health and supplements

Hand with pills and water glass PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Watsons: From Aug 6-12, get up to $59 off orders, save up to $338 in brand vouchers, buy 1 get 1 free deals and more at the Watsons 8.8 Shopathon Sale. Shop sale

iHerb: Up to 25 per cent off selected supplements, skincare, beauty products and more when you use the code “8826A” from now till Aug 10. Shop sale

The Purest Co: Get up to 18 per cent off collagen products and other female-health-related supplements at their LazMall Store or on Shopee Mall

Myprotein: Shop Myprotein’s National Day Super Sale on (5pm) Aug 7. Sign up and get notified for flash deals and discounts on protein powder, snacks, vitamins and more. Shop sale

Moom Health: Up to 20 per cent off health products at their LazMall Store, and further discounts of up to 40 per cent off on Shopee Mall

8.8 sales in Singapore: Best beauty and skincare deals

Self-care is important in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and good mental well-being. Having a good skincare routine with sunscreen and moisturiser, or simply using an aftershave that truly soothes, can greatly enhance your mood.

SIGI SKIN Reset Bundle, $99 Original price: $283 (65 per cent off) Buy here PHOTO: SIGI SKIN This National Day, reset your skin with local skincare brand SIGI SKIN’s bundle. It comes with their Blissful Radiance Anti-Acne Serum that deeply hydrates and two Garden Party Deep Cleansing Clay Masks that cleanse pores and prevent breakouts. Shop Now at Shopee Shop Now at Lazada

COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream, Tube, 100g, $10.05

Original price: $29.08 (65 per cent off)

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5+, $53.01

Original price: $58.90 (10 per cent off)

INNISFREE Hyaluronic Acid Active Mask, 4 Pieces, $14.40

Original price: $18 (20 per cent off)

Biore UV Kids Pure Milk SPF50+ PA+++, 70ml, $12.90

Original price: $17.25 (25 per cent off)

Mario Badescu After Shave Moisturizer, $29.23

Original price: $38.15 (23 per cent)

More 8.8 sale deals for beauty and skincare: Local beauty and skincare brands

If you have run out of your usual moisturiser and sunscreen, consider switching up your skincare routine with products from Singapore-based and local skincare brands.



SKIN INC: Up to 61 per cent off personalised serums and skincare, $61 deals and more on Shopee Mall, shop more deals at their LazMall Store

Bio-essence: Up to 61 per cent off on Shopee Mall, browse other deals too at their LazMall Store

Handmade Heroes: Up to 23 per cent off deals on all-natural, vegan lip, face and body care on Shopee Mall

Other local beauty and skincare brands to try

8.8 sales in Singapore: Best fashion deals

Whether you’re hankering after the latest bag or wanting a new pair of shoes, there is something chic for everyone - and they don’t always have to break the bank.

PHOTOS: SHOPEE, LAZADA

lululemon Women’s Wunder Under Luxtreme High-Rise Tight 24”, $118

Original price: $168 (30 per cent off)

Poh Heng Jewellery 18K freestyle Secret of Stars Red Garnet Pendant in Yellow Gold, $448.50

Original price: $500 (11 per cent off)

Charles & Keith Silk Knot-Bow Slingback Sandals, $52.70

Original price: $65.90 (20 per cent off)

Adidas Women’s Gazelle Indoor Shoes, $135.20

Original price: $169 (20 per cent off)

MUJI Ladies Lyocell Blended Ribbed Crew Neck Half Sleeve T-Shirt, $12.90

Original price: $19.90 (35 per cent off)

MARIMEKKO P.UNIKKO HAIVAHDYS BAG 44X43, $34.50

Original price: $69 (50 per cent off)

More 8.8 sale deals for fashion

JW Pei Harlee Orchid Embroidered Shoulder Bag - Pink, $207 Buy here PHOTO: JW PEI Proof that wearing accessories that are inspired by local motifs can be thoroughly stylish, this structured bag features intricate orchid embroidery that brings to mind the Vanda Miss Joaquim. Currently, the bag is not on sale - but it was included in this list of deals for its ability to make a bold, fun statement on evenings out. The pattern is also offered in a softer, slouchy shoulder bag design. Shop Now at JW Pei

Uniqlo: From now till Aug 9, get limited offers on Singapore’s most loved LifeWear items, special gifts and exciting in-store activities. Learn more

Zalora: From Aug 4-8, get deals under $8 and discounts of up to 88 per cent off clothes, shoes and more. Shop sale

Sunnystep: Collect up to $35 off voucher (with minimum spend) on Shopee Mall from this local shoe brand. Their footwear is designed to provide arch support and reduce pain

Calvin Klein: Up to 50 per cent off on men’s and women’s apparel and underwear, with more deals like buy 3 get 15 per cent off, buy 5 get 25 per cent off. Shop sale

Levi’s: Get up to 25 per cent off storewide, collect up to 40 per cent off store voucher and enjoy buy 2 get up to 8 per cent off deals at their LazMall Store and on Shopee Mall

Aside from Charles & Keith, other well-known homegrown fashion brands for shoes, bags and accessories include PEDRO and PAZZION. If you are looking for more local or Singapore-based fashion brands to shop, check out these articles:

8.8 sales in Singapore: Best home and kitchen deals

Want to upgrade some of your appliances or refresh your living space? There’s no better time than during the 8.8 sales - where you’ll find a variety of fantastic products with great savings, ranging from water dispensers, air purifiers, robot vacuum cleaners and more.

Young Asian mother carrying her daughter in arms, cooking healthy food together in the kitchen at home. Mother-daughter bonding moments. Healthy family lifestyle, bonding and togetherness PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

novita Dehumidifier + Air Purifier The 2-In-1 ND25.5i+, $458

Original price: $799 (43 per cent off)

TOYOMI 1.7L Classic Cordless Smart Kettle, $59

Original price: $69.90 (16 per cent off)

PRISM+ NanoBot Pro Smart Robot Vacuum, $369

Original price: $959 (62 per cent off)

Tefal Home Chef Smart Electric Pressure Cooker, 6L, $105.58

Original price: $229 (54 per cent off)

Zojirushi 1.8L Micom Rice Cooker, $256

Original price: $316 (19 per cent off)

Xiaomi Mi Smart Wired Standing Fan 2 Lite, $74.90

Original price: $89 (16 per cent off)

Russell Taylors VORTEX 40,000Pa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $134.99

Original price: $369.99 (64 per cent off)

All prices and deals are correct at time of publication

FAQs: National Day Sale and 8.8 sale in Singapore

What is the 8.8 sale?

The 8.8 sale is a double-digit sale event that occurs in August. The sale period coincides with the National Day celebrations in Singapore. Brands, major retailers and e-commerce platforms sometimes combine their 8.8 sale discounts with National Day Sale offers.

Is there a Great Singapore Sale in 2026?

There no longer is a Great Singapore Sale. Over the years, the sale evolved and now takes shape as the annually recurring Singapore Retail Festival. The last Singapore Retail Festival took place from Jul 4-26, 2026.

What are the major sales dates in Singapore?

Most of the major sale events occur in the second half of the year in Singapore. The 10.10 sales mark the start of the year-end shopping season, which includes the 11.11 sales, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and 12.12 sales.