How to choose the best rice cooker Singapore

With the rising cost of living leading to increases in cost of everyday items such as the doubling of the cost of a bowl of fish soup at the local coffee shops, one good way to keep daily costs down is to opt to cook at home, and dine in instead of eating out.
A Singaporean household staple, the everyday rice cooker is a useful kitchen essential that can help with more than just cooking rice at home.
Modern rice cookers are electric with no need for stove-top cooking, and offer plenty of impressive features, from preset menus to automated cooking, preset timers and functions to keep your dish warm for up to 12 hours.
There are also plenty of simple and fuss-free rice cooker recipes available that can be referenced for easy meal ideas.
Whether you’re looking to whip up a quick Butter Yakiniku Beef Rice, Fried Rice, or even Mac and Cheese within 30 minutes, these rice cookers will make a great addition to your kitchen.
Best rice cooker Singapore: What to look out for
Depending on your needs such as whether you’re cooking for a bigger family or simply cooking for one, here are some features to look out for when choosing your rice cooker.
Capacity
- This refers to the number of cups of uncooked rice your cooker can hold. The standard sizes are typically 0.5 litres (3 cups); 1 litre (5 cups) and 1.8 litres (10 cups).
A rice cooker cup size is classified as 180 millilitres.
Cooking settings
- Check for multifunction cooking options like standard white rice, brown rice, sushi rice, multigrain, porridge and oats, as well as other menu presets such as soups, congee, stews and cakes.
There may also be other settings available such as a delay start function that allows you to predetermine and set the cooking timer in advance for a specific time, and a keep warm or reheat function that ensures your rice is automatically kept warm post-cooking.
Design features
- Choose between basic one-touch rice cookers, and other models using advanced technologies, such as voice-activation, dual temperature senses and LCD display screens available.
- There are also different types of heating with induction heating offering precise temperature control and even-cooking as the entire inner pot is heated, and thermal heating that only heats the bottom of the inner pot.
Depending on your preferences, look out for the type of inner pot that comes with your selected rice cooker such as stainless steel, teflon-coated, non-stick Japan binchotan charcoal, and aluminium.
Other features and functions
- Other useful design features also include a removable lid for easy cleaning, a removable inner pot and a detachable power cord.
- Remember to check out the sizes too, as rice cookers come in a variety of shapes and sizes with compact rice cookers taking up less countertop space.
Some may also come with more design functions and included accessories such as the rice cooker spatula, measuring cup, spatula holder, and removable steamer baskets.
Energy Efficiency
- Compare the energy consumption between rice cookers, especially for households with frequent usage.
- Rice cookers for households generally only require machines with 500 to 1000 watts. The higher the wattage, the faster the cook time, but the more electricity it utilises.
1. Zojirushi Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker, $265.09
Original price: $308 (14 per cent off)
Best for large households and congee-lovers
Main Specifications
|Brand:
|Zojirushi
|Capacity:
|1.8 L (10 cups)
|Included Components:
|Rice spatula, spatula holder, measuring cup and 1-metre power cord
|Cooking Functions:
|8+ Rice menus; Fuzzy Logic
|Pot Design:
|4mm thick black inner pan
|Cleaning Features:
|Detachable and washable inner lid
This deep 1.8 litre Zojirushi model is perfect for large family households, fitting up to ten cups of rice. It cooks different types of rice from white to short grain, sushi, GABA brown and more, and is equipped with two congee settings (thick or thin).
It also comes with high-tech features, such as Micom technology using fuzzy logic, an extended keep warm function, double heating sensors and super boiling.
Available for $265.09 on Amazon and Lazada
2. Philips 3000 Series Mini Rice Cooker, $79
Original price: $89 (11 per cent off)
Best for fast-cooking when in a hurry
Main Specifications
|Brand:
|Philips
|Capacity:
|0.85 L (5 cups)
|Included Components:
|Rice spatula, measuring cup, steam rack
|Cooking Functions:
|8 menu presets - fast cook, keep warm, white rice,
sticky rice, congee, soup, cake and steam
|Pot Design:
|4-layer inner pot with non-stick, anti-corrosion, PFOA-free coating
and 1.4mm thickness, with protective wear-proof layer
and alloy heat-conducting layer
|Cleaning Features:
|Detachable inner lid
Whether it’s congee, sticky rice or a classic bowl of rice you’re after, the compact Philips 3000 Series delivers every time in just 30 minutes. Installed with a fast cook setting and a smart heating system, your rice will be ready in half an hour.
The keep warm function ensures it stays heated for up to 12 hours, and it also has an easy timer and delay function if you need to prepare in advance. With features like its digital LED display and non-stick pot for fast cleaning, minimal effort is required — and it also comes with a two year warranty.
Available for $79 on Lazada and Shopee
3. Cuckoo 10-Cup Micom Rice Cooker, $399
Best for preset timer and auto-clean function
Main Specifications
|Brand:
|Cuckoo
|Capacity:
|1.8L (10 cups)
|Included Components:
|Detachable inner lid, steam lid, exterior water drainage tray and measuring cup
|Cooking Functions:
|16 menu option with, multi-cook function for rice, soup, stews,
seared meat, yoghurt, porridge and more, as well as reheat
and keep warm functions
|Pot Design:
|Non-stick inner pot
|Cleaning Features:
|Detachable inner lid, auto-clean function
From Fuzzy Logic technology to Turbo Mode where it cooks white rice in just 30 minutes, and 16 varied menu options, this Korean rice cooker has it all. Its preset timer means you can prepare your meals hours in advance, and it has a nifty keep warm setting, as well as a reheat function that doesn’t overcook your rice.
It comes with a one-year warranty and is also designed with a useful auto-clean function that steam cleans after cooking and a detachable excess water drainage tray.
Available for $399 on Robinsons
4. Toshiba Digital Rice Cooker, $102.94
Best for multiple menu settings and 24-hour preset timer
Main Specifications
|Brand:
|Toshiba
|Capacity:
|1L (5 cups)
|Included Components:
|Rice spatula, porridge ladle, measuring cup, plastic steam basket
|Cooking Functions:
|8 preset menus, and a quick cook mode
|Pot Design:
|T4.0 mm copper forged pot with Japan Bincho charcoal coating
|Cleaning Features:
|Removable inner pot
Toshiba’s Digital Rice Cooker is favoured for its quality, durability and an extra thick inner pot allowing the rice to fully expand and get extra fluffy. It's also coated with Japan Bincho charcoal that helps to enhance the taste of the rice.
Cook different dishes with the multiple menu settings available including steaming, soup, cakes and sushi, and separate rice options for white, brown, sticky and crispy. Built with a 24-hour preset timer, it automatically switches to the keep warm mode where you’re able to check how long the rice has been heating.
Available for $102.94 on Amazon and Lazada
5. Tefal Induction Rice Master & Slow Cooker, $159
Original price: $289 (45 per cent off)
Best for induction heating technology and ergonomic design
Main Specifications
|Brand:
|Tefal
|Capacity:
|1.8L (10 cups)
|Included Components:
|Soup ladle, rice spatula, measuring cup, steam basket
|Cooking Functions:
|14 cooking programs, two texture options, induction heating,
automatic keep warm, 24-hour preset timer
|Pot Design:
|Non-stick 6-layer, 3mm spherical cooking pot
|Cleaning Features:
|Removable inner lid and bowl
Get creative in the kitchen with what feels like endless cooking programs, and a special function for you to choose between two different rice textures. Its individual rice feature buttons on the left side of the rice cooker include Japanese, brown, glutinous, basmati and mixed rice.
The right side of the touch control panel is for selecting its soup or congee; steam or quick rice; cake; slow cook and preheat functions. Another unique function is its claypot option, and it automatically switches the cooking method for softer and fluffier white rice too.
Available for $159 on Amazon
6. Zojirushi Micom Rice Cooker & Warmer, $448
Original price: $548 (18 per cent off)
Best for healthy menu functions and built-in steamer
Main Specifications
|Brand:
|Zojirushi
|Capacity:
|1.8L (10 cups)
|Included Components:
|Steaming basket, measuring cup, spatula, 1-metre power cord
|Cooking Functions:
|Healthy menu and 11 rice cooking programs, Micom technology,
steamer, slow cooker, direct heating
|Pot Design:
|Thick inner cooking pot
|Cleaning Features:
|Detachable inner lid, removable steam vent cap
Featuring a built-in steamer, healthy menu function for quinoa, steel-cut oats and GABA brown rice, and a slow cook function for wholesome soups and clean broths, the Zojirushi Micom Rice Cooker & Warmer is designed for those looking to eat healthier.
This model also has a keep warm setting so your soups, stews and rice dishes are never left cold, and a removable steam vent cap for high-temperature cooking without the mess.
Available for $448 on Amazon and Lazada
7. Panasonic 5-cup Rice Cooker, $99
Original price: $122 (19 per cent off)
Best for versatile menu settings and easy clean features
Main Specifications
|Brand:
|Panasonic
|Capacity:
|1L (5 cups)
|Included Components:
|Rice spatula, porridge ladle, spatula holder, measuring cup
and steam basket
|Cooking Functions:
|16 auto menus, keep warm function
|Pot Design:
|Non-stick 2mm thick 6-layer inner pan with a heat-absorbing
matte base and wear-resistant anodised aluminium layer
|Cleaning Features:
|Detachable inner lid and steam vent
The thickness of the Panasonic 5-cup Rice Cooker 6-layered pan is optimised to produce evenly cooked rice, with the keep warm setting keeping your dishes nicely heated or your freshly made banana bread moist for hours.
Choose between various menus: white rice for regular, soft, hard and quick white rice, healthy rice for quinoa, brown rice and multigrain, and versatile rice and other dishes for jasmine, sticky rice, porridge, clay pot rice, soup, slow cooking, steaming, cakes and breads.
It also comes with a two-year warranty.
Available for $99 on Amazon and Lazada
8. Nushi Stainless Steel Rice Cooker with Steamer, $42
Original price: $59 (29 per cent off)
Best for stainless-steel cooking and balanced heat distribution
Main Specifications
|Brand:
|Nushi
|Capacity:
|1.8L (10 cups)
|Included Components:
|Rice measuring cup and spatula
|Cooking Functions:
|Rice and porridge, keep warm function
|Pot Design:
|Stainless steel inner pot
|Cleaning Features:
|Removable stainless steel pot and lid
Nushi’s rice cooker is constructed using food-grade stainless steel from top to bottom. This means that all of your cooking compartments are free from toxins and chemicals found in non-stick alternatives.
Stainless steel also ensures a balanced heat distribution — and better taste with no chemicals altering the flavour profile. This model also comes with a one-year warranty.
Available for $42 on Lazada
9. Tefal Easy Rice Plus, $90
Original price: $169 (47 per cent off)
Best for affordability and automatic temperature regulation
Main Specifications
|Brand:
|Tefal
|Capacity:
|1.8L (10 cups)
|Included Components:
|Rice spatula, soup ladle, steamer, measuring cup, detachable plug
|Cooking Functions:
|11 cooking programs, Fuzzy Logic, AI Smart Cooking Technology
|Pot Design:
|4-layer non-stick spherical pot with 5mm rolling edge
|Cleaning Features:
|Removable inner lid, valve and inner pot
With a sleek contemporary design and seamless frontal button panel display, the Tefal Easy Rice Plus is an affordable option that comes with all the basic functions of a modern rice cooker. It also has an AI Smart Cooking Technology that produces evenly cooked rice every time by automatically regulating temperatures and cook time.
It includes preset, timer and reheat functions, as well as claypot, congee, quick cooking or steam and slow cook or stew cooking methods.
Available for $90 on Amazon and Lazada
10. Panasonic Conventional Rice Cooker, $59.90
Original price: $67 (11 per cent off)
Best for fuss-free cooking and steaming
Main Specifications
|Brand:
|Panasonic
|Capacity:
|1.8L (10 cups)
|Included Components:
|Measuring cup and steamer basket
|Cooking Functions:
|Automatic keep warm function
|Pot Design:
|Pre-coated, non-stick inner pan
|Cleaning Features:
|Removable inner pan and detachable lid
The transparent tempered glass top lid and pot of this Panasonic Conventional Rice Cooker is great for letting you keep an eye on the progress of your rice as it cooks, or if you’re steaming dishes.
After cooking, it has a built-in function that automatically switches to keep your rice warm for five hours, and it comes with a two-year warranty too.
Available for $59.90 on Amazon and Lazada
11. Toyomi Micro-com Mini Rice Cooker, $57.90
Original price: $63.90 (9 per cent off)
Best for compact design fit for smaller households
Main Specifications
|Brand:
|Toyomi
|Capacity:
|0.3L (2 cups)
|Included Components:
|Rice spatula, congee ladle, measuring cup
|Cooking Functions:
|Rice, brown rice, congee, soup, steam, preset and timer,
automatic temperature control, keep warm function
|Pot Design:
|Duo-sided crystalloid non-stick coating
|Cleaning Features:
|Detachable inner lid and pot
Designed to be small and compact, it cooks up to two rice cups so it’s best for singles and couples, and hardly takes up any kitchen space.
This efficient rice cooker comes with a one-year warranty and features six default functions including white and brown rice, congee and soups, a steamer for fish or vegetables, and a preset or timer and keep warm function.
Available for $57.90 on Amazon and Lazada