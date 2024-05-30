How to choose the best rice cooker Singapore

With the rising cost of living leading to increases in cost of everyday items such as the doubling of the cost of a bowl of fish soup at the local coffee shops, one good way to keep daily costs down is to opt to cook at home, and dine in instead of eating out.

A Singaporean household staple, the everyday rice cooker is a useful kitchen essential that can help with more than just cooking rice at home.

Modern rice cookers are electric with no need for stove-top cooking, and offer plenty of impressive features, from preset menus to automated cooking, preset timers and functions to keep your dish warm for up to 12 hours.

There are also plenty of simple and fuss-free rice cooker recipes available that can be referenced for easy meal ideas.

Whether you’re looking to whip up a quick Butter Yakiniku Beef Rice, Fried Rice, or even Mac and Cheese within 30 minutes, these rice cookers will make a great addition to your kitchen.

Best rice cooker Singapore: What to look out for

Depending on your needs such as whether you’re cooking for a bigger famil⁠y or simply cooking for one, here are some features to look out for when choosing your rice cooker.

Capacity This refers to the number of cups of uncooked rice your cooker can hold. The standard sizes are typically 0.5 litres (3 cups); 1 litre (5 cups) and 1.8 litres (10 cups). A rice cooker cup size is classified as 180 millilitres.



Cooking settings Check for multifunction cooking options like standard white rice, brown rice, sushi rice, multigrain, porridge and oats, as well as other menu presets such as soups, congee, stews and cakes. There may also be other settings available such as a delay start function that allows you to predetermine and set the cooking timer in advance for a specific time, and a keep warm or reheat function that ensures your rice is automatically kept warm post-cooking.



Design features Choose between basic one-touch rice cookers, and other models using advanced technologies, such as voice-activation, dual temperature senses and LCD display screens available. There are also different types of heating with induction heating offering precise temperature control and even-cooking as the entire inner pot is heated, and thermal heating that only heats the bottom of the inner pot. Depending on your preferences, look out for the type of inner pot that comes with your selected rice cooker such as stainless steel, teflon-coated, non-stick Japan binchotan charcoal, and aluminium.



Other features and functions Other useful design features also include a removable lid for easy cleaning, a removable inner pot and a detachable power cord. Remember to check out the sizes too, as rice cookers come in a variety of shapes and sizes with compact rice cookers taking up less countertop space. Some may also come with more design functions and included accessories such as the rice cooker spatula, measuring cup, spatula holder, and removable steamer baskets.



Energy Efficiency Compare the energy consumption between rice cookers, especially for households with frequent usage. Rice cookers for households generally only require machines with 500 to 1000 watts. The higher the wattage, the faster the cook time, but the more electricity it utilises.



Original price: $308 (14 per cent off)