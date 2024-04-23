Best robot vacuum cleaner Singapore: How to choose the right one for your home

Technology has come a long way and it’s no different when it comes to the robot vacuum cleaner today.
There are different models available on the market, all promising to help keep your home spick and span with a variety of useful features from vacuuming to mopping and even self-emptying.
Best of all, these robot vacuum cleaners can help to take on the chore of cleaning your home whenever you want, relieving you of a household task that can be tiring to do after a full day of work or appointments.
Keeping your home clean and free from dirt or dust also helps to provide a healthier home environment for your family. It reduces bacteria and allergens, and in doing so, reduces the risk of allergies, asthma and other respiratory issues.
When choosing the best robot vacuum cleaner for your home, it’s important to consider key factors to help you choose one that suits your needs and lifestyle.
Best robot vacuum cleaner Singapore: What to look out for
Robot vacuum vs vacuum and mop hybrid
- Depending on what you need and prefer, one of the biggest differences in robot vacuums these days is the ability to vacuum and dry sweep, versus vacuuming and actual mopping.
Assess your home’s size, layout and floor type
Consider the size and layout of your home as larger homes may require a robot vacuum with a longer battery life. Homes with complex layouts may require better navigation and mapping tech for the robot vacuum to manoeuvre between spaces. There are also different robot vacuum cleaners that are suitable for different floor types such as hard floors and carpets to look out for.
Pet ownership
If you have pets at home, look out for models with stronger suction power and brushes specifically designed to tackle pet fur and dander.
Suction power and mopping pressure
For effective cleaning performance, choose robot vacuum cleaners with higher suction power and stronger mopping pressure applied.
Dustbin capacity, filter, and smart features
- Other convenient features that can help save your time include the dustbin capacity. A larger dustbin means you have to spend less time on manually emptying the bin, and some smart features available in different models include self-emptying, automatic docking and recharging and more.
By considering these factors as well as your budget and specific needs, it’s easy to find the best-suited robot vacuum cleaner to help keep your home clean.
Best robot vacuum cleaners for your home
Airbot Robotic Vacuum L108S Pro Ultra, $729.90
Original price: $1,899.90 (62 per cent off)
Great for homes with homogenous floor tiles and pet fur
Main Specifications
|Vacuum/Mop Hybrid:
|Yes
|Suction Power:
|8,000 PA
|Bin Size:
|420 ML
|Self-emptying:
|Automatic self-emptying and cleaning of dustbin and mop with hot air drying
|Runtime:
|Up to 140 minutes
|Connectivity:
|Wi-Fi
|Smart Navigation:
|Yes
With a dog, a cat, and a rabbit at home, this Airbot Robotic Vacuum has worked very well at vacuuming up the pet fur in this writer’s home and keeping the space clean.
It’s self-emptying, self-cleaning, and self-docking for charging and cleaning, navigates the living areas well and does not leave streaks on the smooth and shiny surface of the homogenous tiles.
It’s easy to use too – simply download the app, link your Airbot vacuum, let it map out the areas of your home, and you’re good to go. You can even choose to have it clean specific areas within the house as needed.
Available for $729.90 at Lazada and Shopee
Dreame L20 Ultra, $1,580
Original price: $3,988 (60 per cent off)
Good for precise edge-cleaning, carpets, ceramic tiles and hardwood floors
Main Specifications
|Vacuum/Mop Hybrid:
|Yes
|Suction Power:
|7,000 PA
|Bin Size:
|3.2 L
|Self-emptying:
|Self-emptying of dustbag and self-cleaning of mops
|Runtime:
|Up to 180 minutes
|Connectivity:
|Wi-Fi
|Smart Navigation:
|Yes
With voice control compatibility for Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant, the Dreame L20 Ultra is a robot vacuum and mop cleaner hybrid that’s as smart as it gets. It has a strong suction power to clear any hair, dirt or fur, and is a fully automatic gadget that not only cleans your home but also cleans itself too.
It offers a precise 2mm cleaning around edges, and does well whether on hardwood and ceramic tile floors or carpets. You can easily control it via the downloaded app on your phone, and you can start enjoying the benefits of a cleaner home with this robot vacuum cleaner.
Available for $1,580 at Lazada
Yeedi K650 Robot Vacuum, $169
Good for affordability and basic cleaning for homes with pets
Main Specifications
|Vacuum/Mop Hybrid:
|Yes
|Suction Power:
|2,000 PA
|Bin Size:
|800 ML
|Self-emptying:
|No
|Runtime:
|Up to 130 minutes
|Connectivity:
|Wi-Fi
|Smart Navigation:
|Yes
Designed with a tangle-free silicone brush specifically for picking up pet fur without getting clogged, this affordable Yeedi K650 Robot Vacuum is perfect for those on a budget.
Use it for basic daily cleaning on carpets and hard floors, this model is easy to use and comes with a host of features at a truly cost-effective price – including voice and app control activation.
Available for $169 at Amazon
Lefant M210P Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $299.99
Save 50% with voucher at checkout
Best for affordable robot vacuum designed to tackle pet fur
Main Specifications
|Vacuum/Mop Hybrid:
|No
|Suction Power:
|2,200 PA
|Bin Size:
|500 ML
|Self-emptying:
|No
|Runtime:
|Up to 120 minutes
|Connectivity:
|Wi-Fi
|Smart Navigation:
|Yes
One of the highlights of the Lefant M210P Robot Vacuum Cleaner is the design of its suction port that enables it to clean your home without getting fur and hair tangled up in a roller brush, so you don’t have to spend more time cleaning the roller brush.
For the features it offers, it’s an affordable alternative to the pricier options on this list. If you are looking for a vacuum and mop hybrid cleaner, you can also purchase the dry and wet mop attachment for this model separately.
Available for $299.99 at Amazon
Roborock Q Revo, $1,299.90
Original price: $2,499.90 (48 per cent off)
Best for its flexi-arm mopping system that covers corner and edge cleaning
Main Specifications
|Vacuum/Mop Hybrid:
|Yes
|Suction Power:
|7,000 PA
|Bin Size:
|2.7 L
|Self-emptying:
|Self-emptying with automatic mop washing
|Runtime:
|Up to 180 minutes
|Connectivity:
|Wi-Fi
|Smart Navigation:
|Yes
Another self-emptying and self-washing robot vacuum and mop hybrid that helps to save time on manual cleaning, the Roborock Q Revo offers three water flow options and automatic mop lifting of 10mm so you can customise the cleaning to suit your floor types and preferences to leave no dirty streaks behind.
It also has an extra large five-litre water tank which makes it particularly great for cleaning bigger apartments like five-room to executive HDB flats. (The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is another good alternative to consider if you’re looking into Roborock robot vacuum cleaners.)
Read more about the Roborock Q Revo at HardwareZone.
Available for $1,299.90 at Shopee
iLife A10S Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $339
Original price: $859 (62 per cent off)
Best for basic customised area cleaning
Main Specifications
|Vacuum/Mop Hybrid:
|Yes
|Suction Power:
|4,000 PA
|Bin Size:
|450 ML
|Self-emptying:
|No
|Runtime:
|Up to 100 minutes
|Connectivity:
|Wi-Fi
|Smart Navigation:
|Yes
Imitating the way humans mop with its vibrating water tank, the iLife A10S Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a pocket-friendly investment in automated basic cleaning. It can vacuum and mop and works quietly with four cleaning modes.
Auto mode helps to maximise cleaning coverage, edge mode ensures the corners and edges alongside the walls are thoroughly cleaned, spot mode provides higher suction for areas requiring a deeper clean, and max mode provides strong suction to pick up bigger dirt particles and debris.
Available for $339 at Lazada
Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni, $1,143
Perfect for effortless voice-activated cleaning
Main Specifications
|Vacuum/Mop Hybrid:
|Yes
|Suction Power:
|6,000 PA
|Bin Size:
|300 ML
|Self-emptying:
|Self-emptying with automatic mop washing and hot air drying
|Runtime:
|From 170 to 260 minutes
|Connectivity:
|Wi-Fi
|Smart Navigation:
|Yes
Imagine getting your house cleaned simply by saying “Okay Yiko”. The Evovacs Deebot T20 Omni is a nifty device that can be easily activated through voice control. Tell it to “clean the living room”, or other mapped areas of your home, and it will proceed to clean the specific places you require.
One standout feature of this robot vacuum is that it claims to be able to detect objects and avoid them such as shoelaces, so you don’t have to worry about the device getting caught in objects on the floor.
Available for $1,143 at Amazon
Dyson 360 Vis Nav, $1,649
Best for customised cleaning and deep clean reports
Main Specifications
|Vacuum/Mop Hybrid:
|No
|Suction Power:
|65 AW (approximately 3,380 PA)
|Bin Size:
|500 ML
|Self-emptying:
|No
|Runtime:
|Up to 50 minutes
|Connectivity:
|Wi-Fi
|Smart Navigation:
|Yes
Using 360-degree visual navigation to clean your home, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav is an intelligent device that allows you to customise your cleaning schedule. There are four power modes available, boost mode for maximum suction, quiet mode for low-noise cleaning, quick mode for speed cleaning, and auto mode for adapting suction power according to dust levels.
Through the MyDyson app, you can set up cleaning schedules for each zone in your home, and even configure the time, days and power modes you prefer. This robot vacuum will also return to the dock automatically to charge.
Available for $1,649 Lazada and Dyson
Yeedi Cube Self-Empty and Self-Wash Vacuum Mop Cleaner, $809
Original price: $1,504 (46 per cent off)
Great for automated emptying, washing and drying maintenance
Main Specifications
|Vacuum/Mop Hybrid:
|Yes
|Suction Power:
|5,100 PA
|Bin Size:
|360 ML
|Self-emptying:
|Self-emptying with automatic mop washing
|Runtime:
|Up to 180 minutes
|Connectivity:
|Wi-Fi
|Smart Navigation:
|Yes
Self-emptying, self-washing and self-drying, the Yeedi Cube Self-Empty and Self-Wash Vacuum Mop Cleaner makes it convenient to keep the home clean with it doing most of the heavy lifting. It also does a good job of cleaning up floor stains and pet fur with its sonic mopping vibration technology.
While the suction power is slightly lower than some of the other models in this list, it’s still a good option to consider as it provides a fine balance between price and features.
(Alternatively, you can also check out the slightly more affordable Yeedi Mop Station 2-in-1 Robot Mop and Vacuum Cleaner available for $599 on Amazon.)
Available for $809 at Lazada
Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station, $1,120
Best for optimum power control on different surfaces
Main Specifications
|Vacuum/Mop Hybrid:
|No
|Suction Power:
|Unavailable
|Bin Size:
|400 ML
|Self-emptying:
|Yes
|Runtime:
|Up to 90 minutes
|Connectivity:
|Wi-Fi
|Smart Navigation:
|Yes
This model of the Samsung Jet Bot comes with a clean station for the added ease and convenience of the self-emptying feature. With the optimum power control that automatically changes according to the surface the robot vacuum is cleaning, it provides fast and effective cleaning from hard floors to carpets.
Designed to tackle tangled human hair or pet fur during cleaning, the high-efficiency brush and self-cleaning grinder along with the washable dustbin makes maintenance of this robot vacuum simple and effortless.
Available for $1,120 at Samsung
Eufy Clean X9 Pro Robot Vacuum, $799
Original price: $1,999 (60 per cent off)
Best at dynamic mopping with good mopping pressure to remove stains
Main Specifications
|Vacuum/Mop Hybrid:
|Yes
|Suction Power:
|5,500 PA
|Bin Size:
|410 ML
|Self-emptying:
|No self-emptying of the bin, but will automatically clean and dry the mopping pads
|Runtime:
|Up to 150 minutes
|Connectivity:
|Wi-Fi
|Smart Navigation:
|Yes
Instead of getting down on your hands and knees to forcefully scrub out tough floor stains, the Eufy Clean X9 Pro robot Vacuum and Mop excels at doing the job for you. It promises to apply a downward pressure of up to one kilogram as it mops, to ensure your floors are clean and spotless.
It’s a particularly good choice for those who have a higher expectation of cleanliness and are in the market for a robot vacuum that can do a fully thorough job. Another standout feature is its 12mm auto-lift mop function for more smart cleaning as it gets around different floor types from tiles to carpets.
Available for $799 at Lazada