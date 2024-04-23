Best robot vacuum cleaner Singapore: How to choose the right one for your home

Technology has come a long way and it’s no different when it comes to the robot vacuum cleaner today.

There are different models available on the market, all promising to help keep your home spick and span with a variety of useful features from vacuuming to mopping and even self-emptying.

Best of all, these robot vacuum cleaners can help to take on the chore of cleaning your home whenever you want, relieving you of a household task that can be tiring to do after a full day of work or appointments.

Keeping your home clean and free from dirt or dust also helps to provide a healthier home environment for your family. It reduces bacteria and allergens, and in doing so, reduces the risk of allergies, asthma and other respiratory issues.

When choosing the best robot vacuum cleaner for your home, it’s important to consider key factors to help you choose one that suits your needs and lifestyle.

Best robot vacuum cleaner Singapore: What to look out for

Robot vacuum vs vacuum and mop hybrid Depending on what you need and prefer, one of the biggest differences in robot vacuums these days is the ability to vacuum and dry sweep, versus vacuuming and actual mopping.



Assess your home’s size, layout and floor type Consider the size and layout of your home as larger homes may require a robot vacuum with a longer battery life. Homes with complex layouts may require better navigation and mapping tech for the robot vacuum to manoeuvre between spaces. There are also different robot vacuum cleaners that are suitable for different floor types such as hard floors and carpets to look out for.



Pet ownership If you have pets at home, look out for models with stronger suction power and brushes specifically designed to tackle pet fur and dander.



Suction power and mopping pressure For effective cleaning performance, choose robot vacuum cleaners with higher suction power and stronger mopping pressure applied.



Dustbin capacity, filter, and smart features Other convenient features that can help save your time include the dustbin capacity. A larger dustbin means you have to spend less time on manually emptying the bin, and some smart features available in different models include self-emptying, automatic docking and recharging and more.



By considering these factors as well as your budget and specific needs, it’s easy to find the best-suited robot vacuum cleaner to help keep your home clean.

Best robot vacuum cleaners for your home

Original price: $1,899.90 (62 per cent off)