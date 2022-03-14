7 celebrity couples who got back together with their old flames

SINGAPORE - The surprise marriage between Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu and her old flame, South Korea's DJ Koo, grabbed headlines last week.

While the speed of the nuptials - just three months after Hsu's divorce from Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei - was most unusual, it is not unheard of for celebrities to go back into the arms of former lovers.

Some, such as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, realise the depth of their love only after separating. Others such as singers Sammi Cheng and Andy Hui have conquered setbacks and scandals with their rekindled love.

Here is a look at seven celebrities who reunited with their old flames.

1. Karen Mok and Johannes Natterer - First love is the best