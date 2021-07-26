Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship is Instagram official

LOS ANGELES - After months of speculation and public displays of affection, singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has made it official - sort of - with actor Ben Affleck on Instagram.

Lopez posted photos and a video from her birthday celebrations on Saturday (July 24), including one photo of her locked in a kiss with someone who appeared to be Affleck, although she did not tag him in the post.

"5 2 ... what it do," the 52-year-old star wrote in the caption.

Dressed in a Valentino bikini and cape, she flaunted her figure while looking fabulous on a yacht. There was no comment from Affleck, 48.

The celebrity couple, known as Bennifer in the early 2000s when they first got together, rekindled their romance after 17 years in May.

Besides going on a romantic getaway to an exclusive ski chalet in Montana, they have also been spotted out and about and acting affectionate, but have not made any comments on the relationship.

The reunion of one of the hottest celebrity couples from the Noughties has been closely scrutinised. Even their brief appearance last week in an Instagram video montage posted by actress Leah Remini of her birthday bash drew excitement from fans.

Lopez, also known as JLo, broke up with former baseball star Alex Rodriguez in April, while Affleck split up with actress Ana de Armas in January.