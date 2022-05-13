10 fun things to do over Vesak Day weekend: Enjoy live music, omakase, tofu home meals

SINGAPORE - Long weekends. There's never too many of them.

After the three-day break following Good Friday last month and the four-day break over Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa, there is yet another minibreak this weekend, thanks to Vesak Day.

From chilling out at eateries with live music to escaping into an alternate filmic world, here are 10 ways to relax and have fun over the three days.

1. The return of nightlife

Singapore's vibrant nightlife scene is slowly returning to life after the easing of pandemic restrictions. The extra day in your weekend could translate into a chance to enjoy more nights outside.

If you enjoy basking in the buzz of bar-goers and the accompanying live music, check out the list of five newly-opened joints.

2. Wallet-friendly alternative to a delicacy