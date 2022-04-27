From Justin Bieber to Jay Chou, here are the music stars coming to Singapore

SINGAPORE - After being starved of big pop concerts for more than two years, music fans have plenty to cheer about as large-scale gigs make a return to Singapore.

Here is a list of international singers and bands who have confirmed shows here.

Della Ding Dang

Who: Mandopop star Della Ding Dang is known as "the queen of love ballads". She staged a concert at The Star Theatre in 2018 and returned to the same venue the following year to sing and act in Mandarin musical An Accident Of Love.

Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: May 20, 8pm

Admission: $88 to $148 via Ticketmaster (go to this website or call 3158-8588)

A-lin