Film Picks: Roadrunner, European Film Festival, The Worst Person In The World

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (NC16)

119 minutes, showing at The Projector, 4 stars

Oscar-winning film-maker Morgan Neville (music documentary 20 Feet From Stardom, 2013) looks at the life and legacy of late American celebrity chef, writer and television host Anthony Bourdain.

Using clips from Bourdain's travel and food shows, such as No Reservations (2005 to 2012) and Parts Unknown (2013 to 2018), as well as interviews with friends such as painter-musician John Lurie and chef David Chang, Neville presents a portrait of a man who appeared to have it all - a daughter, a new love, the adulation of fans, and the love and respect of his peers - but ended his life by suicide in 2018.

The director shows a generous summary of the qualities that made Bourdain a beloved public intellectual. There is moving evidence of his biting humour, acute awareness of his flaws and curiosity about the food of other cultures, especially in home cooking and street food.

Highlights include behind-the-scenes clips of an on-the-road Bourdain tossing insults at camera operators and producers who try his patience, showing his capacity to be both funny and terrifying.

