Shopping or working across the Causeway? Here are some fast, simple ways to pay

Mr Abdul Rahmat Kairul is among the thousands squeezing through the land links to Johor Bahru every day.
The 34-year-old Malaysian food delivery driver has been working in Singapore for seven years. Yet his payday routine, like his daily commute, remains tedious and a test of his patience.
On the 29th of each month, he withdraws his salary from his Singapore savings account and heads to a money changer in Clementi to convert his Singapore dollars into Malaysian ringgit.
Mr Rahmat lives in Johor Bahru with his wife, 41, and three children aged three, five, and 10. He is the family’s sole breadwinner.
While he is aware of the convenience and better exchange rates that interbank transfer offers, Mr Rahmat still prefers using money changers.
“Sometimes, it can take a few days to receive the money in my Malaysia bank account,” he explains. “For example, if I make the transfer on a Friday, I would only receive the money the following Tuesday.”
The delay means he might have difficulties paying for urgent monthly payments such as utilities and phone bills.
Figures from the United Nations show that Malaysians form the largest group of migrants living and working in Singapore, accounting for 44 per cent of the foreign-born population in the Republic.
“For Malaysians who work in Singapore (but have families back home), they frequently need to perform cross-border funds transfers to pay for bills, necessities, and to support their families,” says Mr Sukhvinder Singh, head of Digital Banking, Maybank Singapore.
Typically, international funds transfers can take up to five business days. There may also be extra charges involved, such as administrative fees.
From sending money to loved ones on festive occasions, to providing for education needs, and even financial assistance during emergencies, having access to fast and seamless cross-border funds transfer options is important for people who are away from home, Mr Singh, 45, says.
He cites the example of Maybank’s instant funds transfer services, which come with low fees and competitive exchange rates.
The bank also offers a convenient cross-border bill payment solution for Malaysians working in Singapore with bills to pay back home. The free service enables customers to pay their bills (such as utility bills, insurance premiums and club memberships) in Malaysia via their Maybank Singapore account through their website or mobile banking app.
With over 3,800 Maybank ATMs across Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia and the Philippines, the bank’s customers can conveniently withdraw cash – with no transaction fees – when they work or travel in the region, adds Mr Singh.
How we shop
From outlet shopping to dining, thousands of Singapore residents cross the Causeway because of the favourable exchange rate.
The Singapore dollar rose 4.9 per cent against the Malaysian ringgit to RM3.45 in the first half of 2023. The Malaysian currency has recovered a little ground in the current quarter and is trading at RM3.43 to the Singdollar as at Sept 15.
One such shopper is Ms Ng Kar Yian, who works in a human resource outsourcing company in Singapore. She does her grocery shopping in Johor Bahru up to three times a month.
“We save up to 20 per cent when we buy household items and baby products such as diapers, as compared with buying them in Singapore,” says the 32-year-old Singapore permanent resident (PR).
She moved to Singapore from Malaysia in 2016 with her husband, who is now a Singapore citizen. They have two boys aged two years old and six months old.
Besides shopping, Ms Ng and her family also travel to Malaysia at least once every three months for leisure or to visit relatives in Kuala Lumpur.
They use credit cards for payments on their trips. “This saves us the hassle of having to head to the money changer or hunt for an ATM,” Ms Ng explains. She also gets to earn rewards on her credit card as she spends.
Some cards, such as the Maybank Family and Friends Card, enable customers to earn up to 8 per cent bonus cashback for eligible retail transactions made in ringgit.
Besides credit cards, travellers like Ms Ng now have more options for payment across the Causeway. In March, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) jointly launched Nets-DuitNow QR code payment linkage to improve the connectivity of cross-border payments.
Consumers travelling across the Causeway can pay for products and services by scanning Nets or DuitNow QR codes. The initiative will help boost cross-border commerce and enable merchants, especially small businesses, to tap on a wider pool of consumers, said MAS managing director Ravi Menon in a statement on the launch.
DuitNow QR is a QR standard that allows Malaysians to make payments and receive funds from any participating bank and e-wallet via a QR code.
The central banks of Singapore and Malaysia plan to expand this payment linkage by the end of this year to enable cross-border account-to-account funds transfers and remittances.
Users will be able to make real-time fund transfers between Singapore and Malaysia conveniently using just the recipient’s mobile phone number via PayNow and DuitNow.
In partnership with Maybank Singapore