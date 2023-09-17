Shopping or working across the Causeway? Here are some fast, simple ways to pay

Mr Abdul Rahmat Kairul is among the thousands squeezing through the land links to Johor Bahru every day.

The 34-year-old Malaysian food delivery driver has been working in Singapore for seven years. Yet his payday routine, like his daily commute, remains tedious and a test of his patience.

On the 29th of each month, he withdraws his salary from his Singapore savings account and heads to a money changer in Clementi to convert his Singapore dollars into Malaysian ringgit.

Mr Rahmat lives in Johor Bahru with his wife, 41, and three children aged three, five, and 10. He is the family’s sole breadwinner.

While he is aware of the convenience and better exchange rates that interbank transfer offers, Mr Rahmat still prefers using money changers.

“Sometimes, it can take a few days to receive the money in my Malaysia bank account,” he explains. “For example, if I make the transfer on a Friday, I would only receive the money the following Tuesday.”

The delay means he might have difficulties paying for urgent monthly payments such as utilities and phone bills.