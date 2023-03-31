QR code payment link between S’pore and Malaysia launched, person-to-person money transfers by end-2023

SINGAPORE – Residents of Singapore and Malaysia will now find it more convenient to make payments in each other’s countries when they travel, following the launch of cross-border QR code payment connectivity on Friday.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) jointly announced that customers of participating financial institutions would be able to pay for products and services at merchants by scanning physical Nets and DuitNow QR codes.

Cross-border online transactions for e-commerce will also be supported.

As at Friday, the participating institutions in Singapore are DBS Bank, OCBC Bank and UOB.

In Malaysia, the participating establishments are AmBank Malaysia, Boost, CIMB Bank, Hong Leong Bank, Malayan Banking, Public Bank, Razer Merchant Services, TNG Digital, and UOB Malaysia.

“With pre-pandemic annual traffic between the two countries averaging 12 million visitors, the payment linkage will provide merchants and consumers with a more seamless and efficient means to make and receive payments,” a MAS-BNM statement said.

MAS and BNM added that they were planning to roll out cross-border person-to-person fund transfers by the year end, allowing someone to transfer money to another person using a phone number via PayNow and DuitNow.

MAS managing director Ravi Menon said: “This QR code linkage between Singapore and Malaysia is an important milestone in Asean’s journey towards seamless regional payments connectivity.”

He added that cross-border linkages such as this would boost commerce beyond the Republic’s borders, while also allowing smaller businesses to access a wider pool of consumers.