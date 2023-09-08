Over 1.7m travellers passed through Woodlands, Tuas land checkpoints on Polling Day weekend

SINGAPORE - More than 1.7 million people crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints at the long weekend of the presidential polls - a record high since land borders between Singapore and Malaysia reopened in 2022.

The surge in travellers was recorded over five days starting from the eve of Polling Day on Friday, Aug 31 until Monday, Sept 4, said a spokesman for the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

The Polling Day long weekend also happened to be the start of the September school holidays, which contributed to the record numbers of travellers heading up north.

The previous high for the number of people using the border checkpoints is 1.6 million during the Vesak day long weekend from June 1 to June 5 this year, which also marked the start of the June school holidays.

On the eve of Polling Day, heavy traffic began to build at the land crossings with more than 237,000 departures at the land checkpoints, said ICA. Numbers fell slightly on Polling Day for a total of about 227,000 departures.

At its peak, the traffic delays to clear the checkpoint reportedly reached six hours.

Motorists who braved the crossings on Polling Day took to social media to share pictures of the record-breaking traffic snarls. Videos taken at Tuas Second Link and posted on Facebook group Both Checkpoint showed long columns of cars at a standstill, attracting bemused comments.

Facebook user Ea Ea Kin said:“Those who didn’t know would think we were all fleeing from a big earthquake in Singapore to JB.”

Facebook user Mic Lim, said: “I finished watching Da Chang Jin,” referring to the notoriously long 2003 South Korean drama series that had a 54-episode run.

Human traffic was similarly heavy, with videos circulating on TikTok showing travellers packed shoulder to shoulder at the immigration hall.

ICA said: “The record number of travellers, coupled with more travellers travelling by car into Malaysia in that period caused severe congestion and resulted in traffic tailbacks extending from the Malaysian checkpoints to Singapore’s land checkpoints.”

In anticipation of the heavy congestion, ICA advised Malaysia-bound motorists to factor in extra travelling time ahead of the Polling Day weekend. In a notice on Aug 28, it said nearly 250,000 people had passed through both checkpoints in the first week of the month-long June school holidays.