Malaysia plans to allow S’pore drivers heading to JB to use credit, debit cards for toll and road charge

Malaysia is looking to give drivers from Singapore alternative payment options to Touch 'n Go for the toll and road charge at the two border crossings into Johor. PHOTO: ST FILE
Zunaira Saieed
Malaysia Correspondent
Updated
8 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia is planning to allow drivers from Singapore to use their credit and debit cards to pay for the toll and road charge at the two border crossings into Johor by the end of the third quarter of 2024, allowing them to put aside their Touch ‘n Go stored-value cards.

The government is in discussion with concessionaire Plus Expressways, which operates the road charge system at the Johor checkpoints at the Causeway and Second Link, to allow foreign visitors to use their internationally recognised credit and debit cards. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top