Malaysia plans to allow S’pore drivers heading to JB to use credit, debit cards for toll and road charge

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia is planning to allow drivers from Singapore to use their credit and debit cards to pay for the toll and road charge at the two border crossings into Johor by the end of the third quarter of 2024, allowing them to put aside their Touch ‘n Go stored-value cards.

The government is in discussion with concessionaire Plus Expressways, which operates the road charge system at the Johor checkpoints at the Causeway and Second Link, to allow foreign visitors to use their internationally recognised credit and debit cards.