How local firm’s nimble approach to supply chain issues promises big returns

Mr Khoo Boo Hor, 58, runs a local company with a global footprint that stands ready for adversity, is swift to seize opportunities, and eager to partner.

As chief executive officer of private firm Sunningdale Tech, he helms a manufacturing company, born in 2005 through the merger of local precision plastics engineering companies Tech Group Asia and Sunningdale Precision Industries.

It has seen tremendous growth. In 2022, it generated $738 million in revenue – an 84 per cent increase from its first year of operations.

Ready for adversity, quick to shift

When Singapore was in the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Sunningdale – which produces components for multinationals in the automotive, consumer and healthcare sectors – converted part of its operations to making masks, antigen rapid test kits, and even TraceTogether tokens.

Like most companies, it grappled with pandemic disruptions. But, says Mr Khoo, “to be resilient in a dynamic environment, you need to diversify, and be flexible to meet needs”.

Within three months, its manufacturing facility in Joo Koon became one of the first to produce face masks locally, with a production capacity of over four million masks monthly, primarily for Singapore.

He adds that it is critical to “be prepared, so you can react when you are forced into a situation”, sharing how the company has started investing aggressively in growing its medical technology segment.

“We identified (the medtech segment) as a key growth driver. It initially made up about 10 per cent of our business in 2018. We have more than doubled it now, and are on track to increase this to a third in the next few years.”