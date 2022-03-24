Singapore aviation, tourism-linked stocks jump on major easing of Covid-19 measures

SINGAPORE - Singapore's aviation and tourism-linked stocks took off on Thursday (March 24) as the government announced a major easing of Covid-19 pandemic measures.

Singapore Airlines shares surged 38 cents or 3.9 per cent to $5.38 just before the midday trading break, while Sats rallied 19 cents or 4.8 per cent to $4.16.

SIA Engineering gained 9 cents or 4 per cent to $2.32.

The stocks were reacting to the news that all vaccinated travellers can enter Singapore without quarantine from April 1.

Visitors will also no longer be required to take only designated flights to enter Singapore quarantine-free, and will not have to take a Covid-19 antigen rapid test (ART) within 24 hours of arrival.

The Government also announced on Thursday morning that group gatherings will be expanded to 10 persons, from the current 5 persons, from March 29. Also, 75 per cent of employees who can work from home will be allowed to return to their workplaces.

Meanwhile, the meetings and events industry celebrated the relaxation of gatherings to 70 per cent capacity for venues capable of hosting 1,000 persons.

Shares of Suntec Reit, whose downtown venue hosts major meetings, exhibitions, conventions and events, rose 3 cent to $1.73, while taxi operator ComfortDelgro's stock gained 6 cents or 4.2 per cent to $1.48 on the news. Even SBS Transit was up, gaining 6 cents or 2.1 per cent to $2.94 prior to the lunch break.

Hospitality stocks were also cheered by the news.

CDL Hospitality Trust gained 6 cents or 5.1 per cent, while Far East Hospitality Trust rose 2 cents or 3.3 per cent to 62.5 cents.

The Straits Times Index was up 29 points or 0.9 per cent at midday to 3,393.26 points.

In his 11am address, PM Lee Hsien Loong said that Singapore was now in a position to ease restrictions, given its high level of vaccinations. Some 95 per cent of eligible population is vaccinated as of now.

Philip Goh, the International Air Transport Association's regional vice president for Asia Pacific said: "IATA welcomes Singapore's announcement to open its border further to all vaccinated travelers for quarantine-free entry into Singapore.

"This is certainly a positive step forward and a shot in the arm for the aviation sector, and will enable airlines to ramp up their services in the recovery phase. "