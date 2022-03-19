Ukraine crisis a wake-up call to review fuel, energy needs

Time for bold reform of fuel-subsidy policy

Adelia Pratiwi

The Jakarta Post, Indonesia

The almost 59 per cent rise in international oil prices in 2021 due to the strong economic recovery and the additional increase of over 24 per cent in the last two months caused by the geopolitical conflict in Ukraine should jolt the government to reform its fuel subsidy policy to maintain prudent fiscal management and reduce dependence on fuel imports.

Before 2004, when Indonesia was still an oil exporter, it was still correct to assume that Indonesia would benefit from a rise in oil prices.

However, after 2004 when the country became a net oil importer, the situation reversed.

The Indonesian oil and gas trade deficit has risen steadily to as high as US$2.28 billion (S$3.09 billion) in December alone.

The gap is a structural problem that needs to be addressed. Indonesia therefore should cut its dependence on oil imports by increasing domestic production.

Since fuel is consumed mostly in the transportation sector, fuel consumption can be controlled or even cut down if petrol prices are increased to force motorists to use more fuel-efficient vehicles.

It has become more urgent to control the fuel subsidy because international oil prices have now become twice as high as the average price assumed for setting domestic fuel prices and subsidies this year.

The fuel subsidy scheme should be reformed with a better-targeted model. Integrated Social Welfare Data is key to determining which group of people are eligible to receive subsidies. It also needs to ensure timely and adequate social aid for the vulnerable and poor when oil price shocks happen.