IEA will release emergency oil stocks to ease soaring prices in wake of Ukraine war

LONDON (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - The United States and other major economies have agreed on a coordinated release of oil stockpiles after Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed crude above US$100 (S$135.70) a barrel, according to people familiar with the matter.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), which represents key industrialised consumers, has agreed to deploy 60 million barrels from stockpiles around the world, Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda told reporters.

Half of that amount will come from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, with the rest from IEA members in Europe and Asia, one of the people said.

That will be the second release from American crude reserves within a few months as soaring fuel costs become a growing political problem for President Joe Biden.

The US Energy Department declined to comment. The IEA couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Japan has not yet decided how much oil it will release from its national reserves, the minister added.

Crude prices shot above US$105 a barrel in London for the first time since 2014 on fears that oil and gas supplies from energy giant Russia could be disrupted, either by the conflict in Ukraine or retaliatory western sanctions.

The rally is exacerbating an inflationary surge for energy-consuming nations, threatening the economic recovery and worsening a cost-of-living crisis for millions.

Russia's aggression has spooked a market already tightened by a vigorous recovery in demand as the pandemic eases, and constraints on supply owing to underinvestment and disruptions around the world.

Trading giants Vitol Group and Trafigura expect triple-digit prices to continue for a prolonged period.

The IEA's intervention comes after the Opec+ coalition, which is led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, disregarded encouragement from Biden last year to increase supplies more quickly.

The group meets again on Wednesday (March 2) to discuss its production plans for April.

Riyadh has signaled that it doesn't consider markets to be tight enough to speed up the restoration of production that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners halted during the pandemic.