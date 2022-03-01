Big Oil walks away after decades and billions invested in Russia

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - First BP, then Shell. In just two days, Britain's twin energy giants have dumped Russian investments nurtured over decades and shut themselves out of the world's largest energy exporter, probably forever.

Shell's move on Monday (Feb 28) to exit a stake in the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, an investment that dates back to the Yeltsin era, follows BP's announcement on Sunday that it will walk away from a holding in Russia's state oil producer, Rosneft.

Their decisions put pressure on remaining foreign investors, including Exxon Mobil and France's TotalEnergies to follow suit as Russia's war in Ukraine forces a dramatic rupture with the global economy.

The departures will be quickly felt on both sides. Russia's state energy companies will lose partners that brought capital alongside commercial and technical expertise, while BP and Shell will write down billions of dollars in the value of their investments. The moves also mark the end of a longer story: Big Oil's quest for riches in the post-Soviet energy industry, which offered access to some of the world's largest and most lucrative reservoirs.

In the chaotic years after the fall of the Soviet Union, executives including BP's then chief executive John Browne sought profitable deals with a weak Russian state. Before Russia first signalled its rift with international norms by annexing Crimea in 2014, Shell was talking about expanding Sakhalin, BP plotted joint ventures with its new partner Rosneft and Exxon planned one its largest-ever investments to drill in the Arctic Ocean. Those ambitions, already curtailed by existing economic sanctions and the industry's emphasis on cash over growth, are now history.

Russia, supplier of about 10 per cent of the world's oil and more 15 per cent of its gas, will increasingly be going it alone.

"Overnight, Russia has lost western partnerships it took decades to build," said Mr Ahmed Mehdi, an analyst at consultancy Renaissance Energy Advisors.

Shell

Shell, Britain's most valuable company, first got involved in the Sakhalin project to develop gas reserves in Russia's remote far east in the early 1990s. After being forced to sell a 50 per cent share to Russia's state-run Gazprom in 2006 - Mr Putin's government was unhappy with the easy terms won from the Yeltsin administration - the more than US$20 billion (S$27 billion) project, built to withstand the brutal Russian winter, started shipping gas to customers in Asia in 2009.

Although Shell only had a 27.5 per cent stake in the project, it was still key to the operations, leading the development and operation of Russia's first LNG project. For years, it campaigned for permission to expand the plant, but it had not convinced Moscow before the Crimea crisis ended the prospect of new investments in oil and gas.

"Our decision to exit is one we take with conviction," Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said when announcing his decision to walk away. "We cannot - and we will not - stand by."