UN special envoy calls for ceasefire in Myanmar

BANGKOK - The new United Nations special envoy on Myanmar, Dr Noeleen Heyzer, on Monday (Dec 27) expressed concern about the escalating violence in Myanmar and called for a new year's ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian aid.

In her first official statement since assuming the position two weeks ago, Dr Heyzer called for the halt of hostilities "throughout Myanmar".

She urged all parties to "act in the greater interest of the nation and to fully respect their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law to protect civilians, ensure free movement towards safety when needed, and allow humanitarian assistance to be provided to those in need, including those forced to flee the violence".

Her comments came after a particularly deadly Christmas weekend as the Myanmar military intensifies its crackdown on people resisting its unpopular Feb 1 coup.

On Saturday, more than 30 charred bodies were found in the eastern state of Kayah, where armed groups have been battling the junta's troops.

Local media and human rights group say that children, women and the elderly fleeing the conflict were among those detained and killed.

International aid organisation Save the Children said two of its staff were missing after being caught up in the incident. Their private vehicle had been attacked and burned out.