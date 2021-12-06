Ousted Myanmar leader Suu Kyi gets 4 years' jail

BANGKOK - Myanmar’s deposed state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced on Monday (Dec 6) to four years’ jail for incitement and breaching Covid-19 pandemic rules.

The National League for Democracy (NLD) party leader has been detained in an undisclosed location since the Feb 1 military coup and not allowed to communicate with the public, save for discussions with her legal defence team.

She faces several other charges, including corruption, breaching the official secrets law, sedition, violating Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, and possessing walkie-talkies illegally.

Her supporters believe these are bogus charges designed to end her political career.

The 76-year-old Nobel Prize winner, who is revered by the majority of people in Myanmar as "Mother Suu", led the NLD to landslide victories in the 2015 and 2020 elections.

But the latter was annulled by the junta on allegations of electoral fraud that have yet to be independently verified.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has pledged to hold fresh elections and end the current state of emergency by August 2023.

Ms Suu Kyi is nominally the head of the National Unity Government (NUG), an entity established in April and comprising ousted lawmakers and activists who are challenging the junta’s right to rule.

Ousted president Win Myint, who was detained like Ms Suu Kyi after the coup and charged with incitement, also retains his title in the NUG.

He was also sentenced to four years in prison on Monday on the same charges, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told AFP news agency.

Ten months after the unpopular coup, the junta is still trying to quell widespread resistance to its rule.

The NUG on Sept 7 declared a "people’s defensive war" against the junta.

Armed "people’s defence forces" are waging insurgency against the military, even in the cities of Yangon and Mandalay.

In response, the military has unleashed scorched earth tactics, most recently in the western Chin state.

On Sunday, a vehicle with soldiers in Yangon rammed into a crowd of unarmed protesters, reportedly killing at least five people.

The regime has declared the NUG and PDFs as terrorist entities.

One of Ms Suu Kyi’s key aides, 79-year-old Win Htein, was sentenced in October to 20 years in prison for high treason.

Earlier that month, Mr Win Myint revealed during his incitement trial that he had refused to relinquish power shortly before the coup despite being threatened by the military.

The revelation contradicted the military’s claim that it had lawfully assumed powers transferred to it by an acting president.

Word of Mr Win Myint’s testimony was spread by his lawyer, who was also acting for Ms Suu Kyi. Shortly after, the junta imposed gag orders on her entire legal team, citing threats to stability.

The gag order has throttled information about proceedings of the trials, which are not open to reporters and the public, and receive no coverage from state-controlled media.

It also meant that there were no news reports about her testimony when she took the stand in October.