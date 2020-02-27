Umno summons divisional chiefs to prepare for possible snap polls in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - Former ruling party Umno has summoned its divisional leaders for a briefing at its Kuala Lumpur headquarters on Thursday afternoon (Feb 27), in expectation of fresh polls to solve the current political impasse.

Secretary-general Annuar Musa said on Twitter that heads of all 191 divisions nationwide would meet Umno president Zahid Hamidi and other top leaders at 3pm.

Umno, along with allies in the Barisan Nasional (BN) pact, as well as Islamic party PAS, has called for snap elections as the best way to form a new government after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration collapsed when 26 MPs from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and 11 from PKR left the coalition on Monday.

The Straits Times understands that attendees were informed on Wednesday while the King was completing interviews with all parliamentarians to see if any candidate had majority support.

"It's a briefing and to prepare for a general election. We believe the emergency rulers conference tomorrow is to decide," a divisional chief said.

Malaysia's nine hereditary state rulers are set for a previously unscheduled meeting on Friday afternoon, suggesting that a conclusion to the ongoing turmoil has not been reached.

The Straits Times reported on Monday that Umno pushed for Sunday's so-called National Alliance with some PH rebels and other opposition parties, knowing it would destabilise the existing Mahathir administration.

Even though it was unsuccessful, it opened up the possibility of a snap election at a time when PH's popularity has been nosediving.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister on Monday but Malaysia's King appointed him as interim premier while he sought to establish a new government.

On Wednesday evening, Dr Mahathir said in a televised address that he wished to lead a non-partisan administration which prioritises the national interest over party politics, and that while he was willing to have members of Umno defect to his government, he would not accept the party as a whole.

PH has also baulked at the unity government plan, and nominated Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, ostensibly to honour the coalition's transition agreement, whereby Dr Mahathir was supposed to step down for the PKR president mid-term.