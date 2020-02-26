Mahathir confirms unity government plans, says he resigned to protest move to work with Umno

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad confirmed on Wednesday (Feb 26) that he is seeking to form a unity government of individuals who will set aside party politics and ideology.

In an address broadcast live on various national television networks, the interim premier said politicians and their parties have "forgotten the country is facing economic and health problems that are threatening the country".

"My view, whether right or wrong, is that politics and party politics must be set aside for now. If permitted, I will try to have an administration that does not lean towards any party. Only the national interest will be prioritised," he said in his first public address since Malaysia's political turmoil began four days ago.

The crisis was sparked when leaders of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, including those from his own Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), decided to join hands with opposition parties to call for Tun Dr Mahathir to stay in power until the next election.

This would dismantle the PH agreement whereby Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim would succeed Dr Mahathir midterm as agreed prior to winning the May 2018 election and ending six decades of Umno rule.

Dr Mahathir explained in his address that he could not accept forming a government with Umno, the once dominant party he abandoned and then defeated at the national polls. He said he would only work with members who leave Umno, the party he has described as being too corrupt to govern.

"If PPBM supports Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) and Umno, then parties that lost (the election) would form government. The government would be dominated by Umno as the largest party.

"I felt that apparently I had support from all parties until I could not decide which party to pick," he said with trademark dry humour. "There were also accusations that I had no intention to step down and was power crazy."

Instead, he resigned as premier on Monday, and Malaysia's King then appointed him as interim prime minister.

"So the opportunity to change leadership is there. But I am of the opinion that because I am supported by both sides, the time for me to quit has not come," he added.

The King has taken the unprecedented step of conducting one-on-one interviews with all of Malaysia's MPs over the past two days to determine for himself who had their confidence to form a simple majority in the 222-seat Parliament.

The Straits Times has learnt that the 92 parliamentarians from PH were instructed to vote for Datuk Seri Anwar as prime minister, following through on the transition plan.

Official sources said the PH move, despite the Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Amanah Negara expressing support on Monday for Dr Mahathir to return as premier, is a strategy to revive the PH government instead of going along with Dr Mahathir's plans for a unity government with members of the opposition.

Other former PH members, PPBM - whose chairmanship Dr Mahathir also resigned on Monday - and some PKR rebels who allied themselves with the opposition in Sunday's move, said they voted for the 94-year-old to return to power.