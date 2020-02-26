Malaysia political turmoil: King to meet 132 MPs in second day of interviews

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian King's second interview session with Members of Parliament scheduled on Wednesday (Feb 26) are among the key agendas set in the wake of ongoing political developments.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented to interview the remaining 132 of the 222 lawmakers, starting at 10am, to find the best possible solution to the nation's current state of political uncertainty, Bernama news agency reported.

Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali will also be present at the one-to-one interviews at Istana Negara.

On Tuesday, the King had consented to conduct a one-to-one interview of 90 MPs to personally hear their views and to ascertain who commands the majority of support in Parliament to enable a new government to be formed.

This following Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's shocking resignation as prime minister and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman on Monday.

The King, later that day, consented to the appointment of Dr Mahathir as interim Prime Minister after accepting the latter's resignation.

He also revoked the appointments of the deputy prime minister, ministers, deputy ministers and political secretaries effective the same day.

Meanwhile, in Putrajaya, Dr Mahathir is scheduled to meet Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal at the Prime Minister's Office.

The remainder of Pakatan Harapan, following the withdrawal of Bersatu from the coalition, is also expected to issue a statement on the outcome of its presidential council meeting held on Tuesday night, Bernama reported.