Mahathir quits as Malaysian PM: Timeline of political tumult

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad submitted his resignation to the King on Monday (Feb 24), after which the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition saw the departure of dozens of lawmakers.

Tun Dr Mahathir’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), which has 26 MPs, said it has left the PH coalition.

The exit of these 26 lawmakers and 11 from the Azmin Ali faction in Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has left PH short of a simple majority in Parliament, meaning the current government has effectively fallen.

Dr Mahathir also resigned from his position as chairman of PPBM. He met the King on Monday afternoon, following his resignation. Here is a look at the developments:

MONDAY

4.45pm

Dr Mahathir enters National Palace gates for audience with the King.

Democratic Action Party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng states support for Dr Mahathir as prime minister.

4pm

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says that Dr Mahathir was not involved in political plot.

3.20pm

Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu announces his party's support for Dr Mahathir to remain as prime minister. Amanah was a member of the four-party PH.

3pm

Dr Mahathir steps down as chairman of PPBM, which he founded.

2.30pm

Mr Anwar meets with the King at the National Palace.

2pm

Dr Mahathir's PPBM party exits the ruling PH coalition, and 11 PKR MPs resign, resulting in the collapse of the PH government.

1pm

Dr Mahathir resigns as prime minister of Malaysia.

11am

The four party leaders meet Dr Mahathir at his residence in Country Heights.

10.30am

Mr Anwar, who is PKR president; Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail; Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng; and Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu leave the Prime Minister's Office after failing to meet Dr Mahathir.

SUNDAY

8pm

Supporters attend prayers at Mr Anwar's residence. Shouts of his party's battle cry "Reformasi!" are reportedly heard inside. Members of the said new coalition attend dinner at Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya.

6pm

Five party presidents and one deputy president from the planned new coalition hold an audience with the King.

4pm

Umno holds emergency Supreme Council meeting at its headquarters in Putra World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur.

10am

PKR deputy president Azmin Ali and his supporters hold a meeting at Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya. These are said to include Cabinet ministers Zuraida Kamaruddin and Saifuddin Abdullah. Datuk Seri Azmin is said to be leading about 10 of PKR's 50 MPs to join Dr Mahathir's new coalition.

9am

Dr Mahathir's PPBM holds a six-hour meeting at the party headquarters in Petaling Jaya, Selangor. Supreme Council member Redzuan Yusof said that the party discussed its threat to leave ruling coalition PH. "There were some discussions (about the suggestion for PPBM) to leave PH," he was quoted as saying by the Malay-language Berita Harian daily.

SATURDAY

Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia begin their two-day inaugural retreat in Janda Baik, outside Kuala Lumpur.