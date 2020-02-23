Multiple party meetings in Petaling Jaya fuel talk of breakup of Pakatan Harapan coalition

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Several important political meetings are being held by various parties in Petaling Jaya on Sunday (Feb 23).

The high-level meetings have fuelled talk about a possible breakup of the Pakatan Harapan governing coalition and the formation of a new coalition.

As of 9am, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leaders and MPs were gathered at their headquarters at Yayasan Selangor.

Prime Minister and Bersatu chairman Mahathir Mohamad was seen arriving for the meeting at 9.10am and was later joined by Home Minister and Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin.

Party secretary-general Marzuki Yahya, youth wing chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, and Negeri Sembilan Bersatu's Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim were seen attending the meeting.

Several Bersatu lawmakers were also seen at the party's headquarters.

At a hotel just a kilometre away, a dozen ministers and MPs aligned to the Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali faction in Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) were holed up in a meeting.

Meanwhile, senior leaders of Umno and PAS held their own closed-door meeting at Janda Baik, Pahang, on Saturday and Sunday.

Umno was also expected to hold a supreme council meeting at PWTC at 3pm on Sunday.

However, the claims could not be independently verified.

On Friday, Tun Dr Mahathir said that the Pakatan Harapan presidential council had given him full discretion on when to step down as prime minister.

Dr Mahathir has repeatedly said that he will step down after Malaysia hosts the Apec Summit in November.

Prior to the 14th General Election, Pakatan Harapan had agreed that Dr Mahathir would be prime minister for two years before passing on the baton to PKR president Seri Anwar Ibrahim.