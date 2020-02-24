Anwar, Lim Guan Eng arrive at Mahathir's office amid realignment of Malaysia's political landscape

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was seen arriving at the federal administrative capital to meet with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Monday (Feb 24).

The PKR president was seen entering the Putra Perdana building which houses the Prime Minister's Office at 9.26am on Monday.

However, Dr Mahathir had not arrived at the office yet.

It was understood that Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ibrahim had arrived several minutes earlier.

Also seen going to the Putra Perdana building was Finance Minister and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

It is understood that Defence Minister and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu will also be making his way to see Dr Mahathir.

The flurry of activities over possible realignment of the country's political landscape continued on Monday, with several events taking place.

One of them is at Istana Negara, where Dr Wan Azizah and Datuk Seri Anwar are scheduled to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at 2pm.

Another is an emergency meeting by the DAP, a component party in Pakatan Harapan, at party headquarters here.

On Sunday, several key leaders from ruling government parties and also from the opposition attended a special meeting at a hotel in Petaling Jaya. It was a closed door meeting, sparking off speculation over the purpose of the meeting.

Before that, there had been separate meetings involving several political parties amid talk of a possible realignment of the country's political landscape.

Party leaders were tight-lipped as to what was discussed at the closed-door meetings in the federal capital and Petaling Jaya, which drew intense media attention.

Earlier on Sunday, Umno held a special supreme council meeting for about two hours that kicked off at 4pm at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC).

Bersatu also held a special meeting at party headquarters at Menara Yayasan Selangor in Petaling Jaya, chaired by party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who declined to comment when reporters swarmed around him as he left the premises.

Several MPs from political parties in Sabah and Sarawak also held meetings in the federal capital.

Istana Negara was also a hive of activity as many vehicles were seen entering the palace grounds from about 5.30pm on Sunday, some with police escort. These vehicles were seen leaving about two hours later.

Mr Anwar during an event at his Bukit Segambut residence on Sunday night said his side was awaiting information on what he described as an attempt to set up a new government.